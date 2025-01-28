TN: NTK Slams DMK Govt Ahead Of Erode East Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 28 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator and actor-turned-politician, Seeman, launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK during a campaign event for the Erode East bypolls.

Speaking at a public gathering in support of NTK candidate K. Seethalakshmi, Seeman criticised the DMK for neglecting basic needs like food and water, warning that such negligence could lead to revolutions akin to those in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Seeman accused the DMK of prioritising giveaways, such as mobile phones and cars, over addressing fundamental issues like hunger.

He alleged that the DMK has betrayed Tamils, pointing out that the party, led by M. Karunanidhi, remained passive during the Sri Lankan civil war.

Highlighting unfulfilled promises in the DMK's election manifesto, Seeman pointed to issues like property tax and electricity tariff hikes, which were not addressed.

He also criticised the government for relying heavily on liquor sales for revenue, claiming they lacked alternative income-generation plans.

Seeman assured voters that NTK is the only party capable of addressing the grievances of Tamil Nadu's people, promising to create better employment opportunities.

He vowed to abolish the Parandur airport project if NTK comes to power. He urged voters to treat NTK's victory in Erode East as a victory for the Tamil national race, emphasising the importance of the by-election in ushering in a“political revolution”.

The NTK has been conducting aggressive door-to-door campaigns since January 21, following the allocation of the 'Mike' symbol by the Tamil Nadu Electoral Commission.

NTK candidate K. Seethalakshmi expressed confidence in the party's chances, stating that the symbol has already gained public recognition, aiding their campaign efforts for the Erode East bypolls. The bypolls was necessitated after the demise of Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan, who had won the seat in a 2023 by-election following the death of his son, Thirumahan Everaa.

In 2023, Elangovan defeated AIADMK's K.S. Thenarassu by a margin of 66,233 votes. This time, the AIADMK and BJP have opted out of the contest, leaving the DMK and NTK as the main contenders among 46 candidates.

The DMK has fielded V.C. Chandhirakumar, its propaganda committee state joint secretary, as its candidate.

DMK Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading the campaign efforts for the ruling party. In the 2023 by-elections, NTK's candidate, Menaka Navaneethan, secured 10,827 votes.

Despite facing no strong opposition from AIADMK or BJP, the DMK is leaving no stone unturned to secure a decisive victory.

The Erode East by-election is scheduled for February 5, with votes set to be counted on February 8.