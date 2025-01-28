World Launch Of Cflo World Limited At Bauma Munich 2025, Germany

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 January 2025: CFlo World Limited is pleased to announce its global launch at the 34th edition of Bauma Munich 2025, where it will unveil innovative solutions in sand processing, mineral processing, and sustainable technologies such as C&D waste recycling. The event will take place from April 7th-13th at Messe München, Germany.



As a prominent player in the wet processing industry, CFlo will showcase its latest advancements aimed at enhancing resource efficiency and sustainability across international markets. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge modular technologies designed to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact.



Manish Bhatia mentioned: We are delighted to introduce CFlo to the global stage at Bauma Munich 2025. This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to help 100 countries replace natural sand with sustainable, innovative solutions.



Attendees are invited to visit CFlo at Hall B2, Booth No. 502, where our team will present our innovative technologies and discuss exciting new partnership opportunities.



For more information about CFlo World Limited and to schedule a meeting at Bauma Munich 2025, please visit



About CFlo:

CFlo World Limited is the leading innovator in modular wet processing technologies, specializing in bespoke sand processing, mineral beneficiation, and waste recycling solutions. With 18 years of experience and a presence in 17 countries, CFlo pioneers solutions like natural sand alternatives, repurposing C&D waste for the circular economy, and processing silica for transformative industries such as solar glass. With over 475 successful installations, CFlo is on a mission to help 100 countries replace natural sand with environmentally responsible alternatives. Through our B2B marketplace, Doctor Sand Limited, we promote ethical sourcing and combat illegal river sand mining. The ventures are driven by multi-national entrepreneurs Manish Bhartia, Enda Ivanoff, and Brendan McGurgan.



