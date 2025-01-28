Rentredi And Utility Connect Make Moving Easier For Renters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Access to Utility Connect's Concierge Service Provides RentRedi Tenants with Choice, Cost Savings, and a Stress-free Move-in Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing all-in-one property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, has partnered with Utility Connect , the top-rated move-in concierge service, to offer renters a more positive, stress-free move-in experience. This partnership aims to relieve the complexities of setting up home services and locating utilities, offering tenants a seamless and cost-effective solution.

RentRedi is making moving into a new home easier than ever by connecting tenants to Utility Connect's one-stop shop that includes bundled discounts on essential home services, along with a home service expert that guides them through the entire process from personalization to set up.

"We are aligned with Utility Connect when it comes to simplifying processes, making our partnership a natural fit that delivers convenience and value to our customers," said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. "By offering access to Utility Connect's comprehensive utility setup services, RentRedi is empowering tenants to focus on what matters most-settling into their new homes."

This enhanced tenant experience also benefits landlords by fostering tenant satisfaction and retention, reducing turnover, and minimizing the stress associated with move-in logistics. By making the renting process easier and more enjoyable for tenants, landlords gain the advantage of happier, more reliable tenants who are more likely to stay longer and take better care of their properties.

Tenants using RentRedi now have exclusive access to Utility Connect's acclaimed move-in concierge service, which includes:



A dedicated home service expert to guide them through the entire process

Expert advice tailored to each tenant's unique needs

Opportunities to bundle services for cost savings Comprehensive follow-up, including detailed account and installation information delivered directly via email

With this personalized service, RentRedi tenants can avoid the hassle of calling multiple service providers and enjoy peace of mind knowing their new home is fully set up and move-in ready.

"Moving can be overwhelming, but what truly matters is the experience you have along the way," said Utility Connect Co-Founder and COO Russell Ausseresses. "We love educating and advocating for tenants, and we take pride in being a part of their journey with RentRedi."

From internet and TV to home protection and utilities, tenants can choose their services, bundle them to save costs, and get everything set up in a single, quick call. Utility Connect's dedicated service experts guide renters through the entire process, ensuring they receive the best rates and promotions.

About Utility Connect

With over 9,000 five-star reviews, Utility Connect is recognized as the nation's leading move-in concierge service, specializing in simplifying the setup of new home services. Utility Connect's in-house concierge team prioritizes tenants' needs to ensure renters get the best possible rates and services. With a focus on customer advocacy and personalized service, Utility Connect ensures tenants experience a stress-free transition into their new homes. For more information, visit utilityconnect .

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi .

