Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests

Serbian Prime Miloš Vučević resigned on Tuesday, following months of protests sparked by a deadly awning collapse in Novi Sad in November, which resulted in 15 fatalities, Azernews reports.

Vučević's resignation came just one day after President Aleksandar Vučić announced plans for an "urgent and extensive" reconstruction of the in response to demands from striking university students.

Vučević stated that his resignation was prompted by reports of attacks on protesting students in Novi Sad. He emphasized that the government needed to demonstrate the highest level of responsibility to avoid further escalating tensions in society. He made the decision to resign in order to de-escalate the situation.

The resignation came amid escalating protests in Serbia, with demonstrators blocking key traffic intersections in Belgrade and joining with farmers in tractors to demand accountability for the deadly incident. Critics blame the accident on widespread government corruption, and the protests represent one of the most significant challenges to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in recent years.

In a joint press conference, President Vučić called for dialogue with the students, stressing the importance of reducing tensions and beginning a constructive conversation. He also acknowledged the negative impact of the crisis on the economy, underscoring that such situations are detrimental to everyone.

Additionally, the mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Đurić, also announced his resignation on Tuesday. Vučević, originally from Novi Sad, served as the city's mayor from 2012 to 2022.