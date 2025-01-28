Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević Resigns Amid Ongoing Protests
Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned on Tuesday,
following months of protests sparked by a deadly awning collapse in
Novi Sad in November, which resulted in 15 fatalities,

Vučević's resignation came just one day after President
Aleksandar Vučić announced plans for an "urgent and extensive"
reconstruction of the government in response to demands from
striking university students.
Vučević stated that his resignation was prompted by reports of
attacks on protesting students in Novi Sad. He emphasized that the
government needed to demonstrate the highest level of
responsibility to avoid further escalating tensions in society. He
made the decision to resign in order to de-escalate the
situation.
The resignation came amid escalating protests in Serbia, with
demonstrators blocking key traffic intersections in Belgrade and
joining with farmers in tractors to demand accountability for the
deadly incident. Critics blame the accident on widespread
government corruption, and the protests represent one of the most
significant challenges to the ruling Serbian Progressive Party
(SNS) in recent years.
In a joint press conference, President Vučić called for dialogue
with the students, stressing the importance of reducing tensions
and beginning a constructive conversation. He also acknowledged the
negative impact of the crisis on the economy, underscoring that
such situations are detrimental to everyone.
Additionally, the mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Đurić, also announced
his resignation on Tuesday. Vučević, originally from Novi Sad,
served as the city's mayor from 2012 to 2022.
