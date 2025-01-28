Kuwait Interior Ministry Launches Multilingual Traffic Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA)-- Kuwait's of Interior has launched an extensive awareness campaign to educate the public about the new traffic law amendments. The campaign is being conducted in six languages to ensure it reaches all citizens and residents in Kuwait.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry announced that, in addition to Arabic, the campaign will be available in English, Farsi, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Tagalog.

The campaign aims to promote traffic and awareness by clarifying the updated provisions of the Traffic Law.

This initiative is part of the Ministryآ's broader efforts to enhance traffic safety, ensure compliance with regulations, and reduce accidents, ultimately fostering a safer driving environment.

To achieve this, the campaign will utilize both traditional and social media platforms, supported by visual and audio awareness materials in multiple languages. This approach reflects the Ministryآ's commitment to creating a comprehensive legal environment that respects Kuwaitآ's cultural and linguistic diversity, the statement concluded.(end)

ahk







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109138097