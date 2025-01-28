Kuwait Interior Ministry Launches Multilingual Traffic Awareness Campaign
1/28/2025 7:04:25 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA)-- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has launched an extensive awareness campaign to educate the public about the new traffic law amendments. The campaign is being conducted in six languages to ensure it reaches all citizens and residents in Kuwait.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry announced that, in addition to Arabic, the campaign will be available in English, Farsi, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu and Tagalog.
The campaign aims to promote traffic and legal awareness by clarifying the updated provisions of the Traffic Law.
This initiative is part of the Ministryآ's broader efforts to enhance traffic safety, ensure compliance with regulations, and reduce accidents, ultimately fostering a safer driving environment.
To achieve this, the campaign will utilize both traditional and social media platforms, supported by visual and audio awareness materials in multiple languages. This approach reflects the Ministryآ's commitment to creating a comprehensive legal environment that respects Kuwaitآ's cultural and linguistic diversity, the statement concluded.(end)
