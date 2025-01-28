Consumer Drone Market Set To Cross USD 15.78 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Technological Advancements And Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Drone Size & Growth Report

Consumer Drones Market growth is driven by technological advancements and rising demand for affordable, high-quality drones.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Consumer Drone Market Size was valued at USD 5.20 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 15.78 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.15% during 2024-2032.”Consumer Drone Market Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Expanding Applications in Photography and AgricultureAdvancements in drone technology, increased affordability, and expanding applications have driven significant growth in the Consumer Drone market. Originally used by hobbyists and experts, drones have become accessible to the public. A key growth driver is the rising demand for aerial photography and videography, with an expected 17% increase in photography-related job opportunities by 2023. In the U.S., about 110,500 professional photographers were employed in 2023, with 68% working independently, and the country holds a 56% share of the global photography market. Enthusiasts now use drones to capture professional-grade aerial shots. In agriculture, drones are transforming precision farming, with 20% of American farmers adopting the technology for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and efficient agriculture. Studies show 70% of these farmers report increased efficiency and cost savings. The FAA has approved over 1,800 agricultural drone operators, reinforcing the growing importance of drones in enhancing farming productivity.Get Free Sample PDF of Consumer Drone Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Walkera- Potensic- Sky Viper- 3D Robotics- Cheerson- Parrot S.A- DJI- Yuneec- EHang- Airdog- GoPro- Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology- Hobbico- Shenzhen Hubsan Technology- Horizon Hobby- Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial- Walkera- ZEROTECHDominance of Multi-Rotor Drones and the Rise of Nano and Prosumer Segments in the Consumer Drone MarketBy ProductIn 2023, multi-rotor drones captured a dominant 70% of the consumer drone market, thanks to their versatility, stability, and ease of use. Equipped with four or more rotors, these drones are perfect for a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, videography, and recreational flying. The growing demand for high-quality content on social media further increased their popularity.The rapid growth of nano drones is expected to continue from 2024 to 2032, fueled by their compact size and growing accessibility. These miniature drones are often designed for indoor flying and offer simple controls, making them attractive to beginners and children. Their lightweight design also makes them easy to transport and fly in tight spaces, increasing their appeal for casual users.By ApplicationIn 2023, the Toy/Hobbyist sector led the consumer drone market with a 42% share, driven by affordable, user-friendly drones that appeal to a broad audience, including kids, parents, and amateur enthusiasts. These drones are typically equipped with basic cameras or designed for racing and recreational activities, making them ideal for users with no prior drone experience. Brands like Holy Stone and Potensic offer budget-friendly models, such as the Holy Stone HS210 Mini Drone, featuring headless mode and altitude hold.The prosumer segment is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for high-quality aerial photography and videography. Prosumer drones come with advanced features like 4K cameras, GPS, and automated flight modes, offering a balance of quality and ease of use. DJI's Mavic Air 2 is a popular model catering to this market.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ProductMulti-rotorNanoOthers (Fixed-wing, Hybrid)By ApplicationProsumerToy/HobbyistPhotogrammetryNorth America Leads Consumer Drone Market, While APAC Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America held the largest market share in 2023 with 37.18%, driven by the adoption of advanced technology and robust regulations. The region is home to leading companies like DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, which are at the forefront of innovation and product development. The growing use of Consumer Drone for activities such as photography, videography, and leisure has contributed to the market's expansion. Technological advancements, including improved battery life and enhanced camera capabilities, continue to attract consumers.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes. China and Japan are leading the way, with DJI driving innovation and large-scale manufacturing. The increasing popularity of social media and content creation, especially among younger generations, is boosting demand for drones in personal photography, recreational flying, and even delivery services in urban areas.Purchase Single User PDF of Consumer Drone Market Forecast Report @Recent Development-February 2024: Autel Robotics introduced the EVO Lite+, a compact drone offering 6K video resolution and an extended flight time of up to 40 minutes. Designed for both hobbyists and professionals, it features customizable shooting settings for enhanced flexibility.-January 2024: Skydio unveiled the X2, a versatile drone tailored for both commercial and consumer markets. Its standout feature is the AI-powered platform, enabling the drone to operate seamlessly in dynamic environments and bypass no-fly zones.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Consumer Drone Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 8. Consumer Drone Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

