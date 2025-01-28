Poland plans on interrogating former justice minister over spyware

(MENAFN) A Warsaw court has ordered the arrest of former Polish Justice Zbigniew Ziobro unless he agrees to testify before a parliamentary committee investigating the alleged use of Israeli-made spyware, Pegasus, by the previous government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s administration claims that the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party used Pegasus to spy on nearly 600 people, including rivals and their campaign teams, between 2017 and 2022.



Ziobro, currently a member of parliament from PiS, has been subpoenaed to appear before the Sejm's commission, which has threatened to have him detained if he does not testify by January 31. In response, Ziobro, who is abroad, stated he would return to Poland to testify and not resist the authorities, despite previously mentioning his personal defense preparations.



Ziobro and his supporters argue that the inquiry is illegal, citing a 2024 ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, which banned the creation of a commission to investigate the Pegasus affair. However, critics from the ruling Civic Platform coalition, such as European Parliament member Krzysztof Brejza, argue that the law must apply to all individuals, including Ziobro, who they accuse of defying legal procedures.



Ziobro’s refusal to attend previous committee summonses led to the Sejm lifting his parliamentary immunity last month. This investigation is part of a broader effort by Tusk’s government to examine alleged wrongdoing by the former PiS administration, including the extensive use of surveillance against political opponents.

