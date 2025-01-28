Alyssa Healy Leads Australia To Third Consecutive ICC Women's Championship Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 28 (IANS) Australia's dominance in women's has continued under the inspiring leadership of Alyssa Healy, as the team secured their third consecutive ICC Women's Championship title. A series of consistent performances, including recent victories over India and New Zealand, has set the tone for their preparations ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket in India later this year.

Healy's side capped off 2024 in style, showcasing its prowess in the Ashes by winning the first four matches convincingly to retain the trophy. The skipper credited her team's ability to perform under pressure, emphasising the value of their strong finish in the championship cycle.“We've played some really consistent one-day cricket over the last cycle,” Healy was quoted by ICC as saying.“For us to put in a good couple of performances in those series and get us over the line was really important.”

Healy expressed pride in the team's style of play and their ability to deliver consistent results. The 34-year-old highlighted the significance of maintaining their position at the top of the ICC Women's Championship table, ensuring automatic qualification for the upcoming World Cup.“Part of the championship is staying at the top end of the ladder to make sure you do qualify,” she said.“Knowing the nature of this cycle and how hotly contested it was, it's a good sign for the ODI World Cup.”

With the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup set to begin in August in India, Healy is optimistic about her team's chances. Acknowledging the heightened competition at the tournament, she expressed confidence in Australia's preparation and motivation.“It's really exciting. The group are really buoyed by that as well, to know that yes, we are playing good cricket – but it's a World Cup, and we know that there are going to be a lot of other teams vying for that trophy, so we're excited to get over there and get started,” she added.

Australia's success in the ICC Women's Championship is a testament to their disciplined preparation, depth of talent, and unwavering focus on team goals. The team's ability to deliver in high-stakes matches has been a hallmark of their success, further solidifying their status as one of the most formidable teams in women's cricket.

Despite their dominance, Healy is aware of the challenges that lie ahead. The World Cup in India presents unique conditions and fierce competition from teams eager to dethrone the champions. However, Healy remains confident in her team's ability to rise to the occasion.