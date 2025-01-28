Border Security Shift: Argentina’S New Fence With Bolivia Signals Hardline Stance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's unveiled plans to build a 200-meter fence along its northern border with Bolivia. This move aims to combat drug trafficking and restore order in previously uncontrolled areas.



Security Patricia Bullrich announced the project as part of the broader Plan Güemes security initiative. The fence will span from the bus terminal to the immigration office in Aguas Blancas, Salta province.



Salta Governor Gustavo Sáenz backed the government's decision, emphasizing joint efforts to protect citizens. Officials expect the fence to reduce security risks and improve coordination among forces.



The barrier's construction follows recent violent clashes between Argentine border guards and alleged smugglers. In December, confrontations near Orán resulted in at least one death, highlighting ongoing border control challenges.



Bolivia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the unilateral initiative. They urged Argentina to address border issues through established diplomatic channels.



This development aligns with a broader trend of tightening border security in South America. Countries across the region continue to grapple with persistent drug trafficking and related criminal activities.



The fence project represents Argentina's latest attempt to assert control over its northern frontier. It reflects the government's tough stance on drug trafficking and illegal border crossings.

