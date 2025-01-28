Orkhan Aghazade's Film Screened In Paris
Laman Ismayilova
The full-length documentary-fiction film "The Return of the
Projectionist" by Orkhan Aghazade has been screened at the
L'Arlequin cinema in Paris, Azernews reports.
The film was awarded the prizes of the international film
festival The Three Continents Festival (France) in 2024 - "Aéroport
de Nantes-Atlantique" and "Jeune juré". The film was previously
screened in Nantes and Loir-Atlantique. After the screening of the
film in Paris, the director and the audience held discussions.
The main character of the film, former projectionist Samid,
lives with a feeling of loneliness and melancholy since he lost his
son in an accident at work. To get rid of this mood, he begins to
work to return to his former profession, revive film screenings and
involves young Ayaz in this. Although there is a big age difference
between them, they are both passionate about cinema and live by the
idea of reorganizing a mass film screening in a remote village.
To do this, it is necessary to convince the villagers to build a
place for a cinema screen, repair old projectors, get permission
from the administration, etc.
The film, produced in 2024, is a joint project of the German
film studio Lichtblick Film and the French Kidam, with the support
of WDR and ZDF.
The director and screenwriter is Orkhan Aghazade, the cameraman
is Daniel Guliyev, the editor is Nicole Schmeyer, the sound
director is Morteza Najaflo, and the producers are Lino Rettinger
and François-Pierre Clavel. The film was shot in Astara.
In 2024, it was also awarded the Grand Prix of the EBS
International Documentary Festival in South Korea.
