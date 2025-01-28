Orkhan Aghazade's Film Screened In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The full-length documentary-fiction "The Return of the Projectionist" by Orkhan Aghazade has been screened at the L'Arlequin cinema in Paris, Azernews reports.

The film was awarded the prizes of the international film festival The Three Continents Festival (France) in 2024 - "Aéroport de Nantes-Atlantique" and "Jeune juré". The film was previously screened in Nantes and Loir-Atlantique. After the screening of the film in Paris, the director and the audience held discussions.

The main character of the film, former projectionist Samid, lives with a feeling of loneliness and melancholy since he lost his son in an accident at work. To get rid of this mood, he begins to work to return to his former profession, revive film screenings and involves young Ayaz in this. Although there is a big age difference between them, they are both passionate about cinema and live by the idea of ​​reorganizing a mass film screening in a remote village. To do this, it is necessary to convince the villagers to build a place for a cinema screen, repair old projectors, get permission from the administration, etc.

The film, produced in 2024, is a joint project of the German film studio Lichtblick Film and the French Kidam, with the support of WDR and ZDF.

The director and screenwriter is Orkhan Aghazade, the cameraman is Daniel Guliyev, the editor is Nicole Schmeyer, the sound director is Morteza Najaflo, and the producers are Lino Rettinger and François-Pierre Clavel. The film was shot in Astara.

In 2024, it was also awarded the Grand Prix of the EBS International Documentary Festival in South Korea.