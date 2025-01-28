Brazil Faces Fifth-Highest Food Inflation Among G20 Economies in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's food inflation hit 7.69% in 2024, securing the fifth-highest rate among G20 economies, per IBGE data analyzed by Austin Rating .



Only Argentina (94.7%), Turkey (43.6%), Russia (11.1%), and India (8.4%) outpaced Brazil, while Japan (6.4%) and Mexico (4.4%) saw milder increases.



The broader inflation rate reached 4.83%, reflecting persistent pressures on essentials like produce, which jumped 8.23% for household consumption.



Extreme weather drove much of the volatility. Droughts linked to El Niño slashed harvests in key regions like Rio Grande do Sul, spiking prices for staples such as tomatoes and potatoes.



Economists warn the incoming La Niña could prolong disruptions, complicating efforts to stabilize fresh food costs.“Climate shocks make in natura products a wild card,” said analyst Alex Agostini, noting processed goods face fewer risks.



President Lula acknowledged the strain, linking rising demand to sellers hiking prices as purchasing power rebounded. His administration plans talks with producers, but proposals like substituting pricier fruits sparked public skepticism.



Meanwhile, Trump's threat of tariffs on Brazilian exports looms, potentially tightening margins for farmers.

The economic squeeze has political stakes. Inflation eroded Lula's approval, with 49% now disapproving of his performance versus 47% support, per Genial/Quaest polls.



Lower-income households, spending disproportionately on food, bear the brunt-a reality testing the government's balancing act between intervention and market forces.



Globally, Brazil's struggles mirror challenges in emerging economies where climate and supply chains collide. While some nations curb food inflation through diversified trade or tech-driven farming, Brazil's reliance on volatile sectors underscores a fragile equilibrium.



As Agostini notes,“Short-term fixes won't shield us from another dry spell.” The path forward hinges on resilience, not just relief-a lesson for markets and policymakers alike.



