Strategic Investments: How Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Deals Are Transforming Angola’S Oil & Gas Industry

Since its inception in 2019, Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) has evolved from an dialogue into the country's premier forum for deal-signing and partnerships. Now recognized as Angola's largest oil and gathering, the event has facilitated investments across the value chain while fostering public-private partnerships and cross-border collaboration.

The upcoming 2025 edition of AOG, set to be launched at a reception event in Luanda on January 28, aims to continue this trajectory of growth. With an intensified focus on deal-making, the event seeks to connect capital to projects, drive collaboration and catalyze a new era of industry expansion in Angola. Below is an overview of previous deals signed at the last five editions of the AOG conference:

AOG 2024: Coordinating Cross-Border Development

The latest edition of the AOG conference – held in Luanda in 2024 – featured five deals, signed by a suite of private companies and regional governments. Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas signed new terms for the development of Block 14 with the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Ministry of Hydrocarbons; the respective finance ministries of Angola and the DRC signed a cooperation agreement; while Angola's upstream regulator the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and its Mozambican counterpart the National Petroleum Institute signed a deal for the development of joint projects. Sonangol, Conjuncta, CWP and Gauff signed a green hydrogen deal, while Famar and Angobetumes signed an MoU for fuel storage management.

AOG 2023: Advancing Industry Cooperation

A record seven deals were signed during AOG 2023, improving collaboration across the upstream, downstream and knowledge sharing segments. Azule Energy and Sonangol signed a deal to collaborate on decarbonizing the oil and gas sector; Ambipar and Kini Energias signed a partnership agreement for the installation of an industrial unit for the assembly and testing of waste suction equipment; Etu Energias signed a Technical Services Agreement with SLB for works related to Block 2/5; and an MoU was signed between Protteja Seguros and Petromar, outlining a business partnership. Additionally, the ANPG signed agreements with three Angolan universities – Universidade Agostinho Neto, the Catholic University of Angola and Instituto Superior Pliténico de Tecnologias e Ciências – to establish a cooperation program to provide technical support for energy development in Angola.

AOG 2022: Boosting Regional Ties

Three deals were signed during the 2022 edition of AOG, all of which centered on strengthening regional collaboration in the oil and gas industry. Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas signed an MoU with Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy to enhance bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector; an agreement was signed between Equatorial Guinea's Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the DRC's Ministry of Hydrocarbons to strengthen existing synergies across the energy value chain; while the ANPG signed a deal with Sierra Leone's Petroleum Directorate to establish a shared commitment to promoting and intensifying collaboration across the oil and gas industry. These agreements highlight AOG's role as a platform for regional actors to bolster cooperation and cross-border ties.

AOG 2021: Attracting Investment in Exploration

Angola's upstream regulator the ANPG launched the country's 2021 Bid Round during the AOG event, incentivizing exploration in deepwater Angola. This followed the closing of the 2020 tender for onshore blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins. The launch also coincided with the announcement of a new open-door mechanism to deal with prospective investors. This system allows for direct negotiation between oil and gas operators and the ANPG, enabling investment outside of the confines of a traditional licensing structure.

AOG 2019: Supporting Infrastructure Development

Five deals were signed during the inaugural AOG conference in 2019, underscoring the event's role as a platform for collaboration. United Shine and Sonangol signed a partnership agreement for the construction of the Cabinda Refinery; an MoU was signed between NFE International, Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and Ministry of Finance for the development of an LNG import and regasification terminal; a Commitment Agreement was signed between the ANPG and ExxonMobil for Block 15; while a Heads of Agreement was signed between Sonangol and Eni. Additionally, Sonangol E.P announced Kinetics Technology as the winner of a contract covering the construction of the Gasoline Production Unit for the Luanda Refinery.

