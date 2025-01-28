Hautalampi Battery Mineral Mine Part Of A Regional Pilot Project For Carbon Capture And Storage



Stockholm 28 January 2024 – The company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that its Hautalampi battery mineral mine has been highlighted as a potential regional pilot project for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The Outokumpu Industrial Park has entered into a partnership with VTT to explore innovative solutions, including CCS in hardened backfill of the mine. The Hautalampi mining project belonging to FinnCobalt Oy, part of Eurobattery Minerals, is one of the focus areas for the research. “At Eurobattery Minerals, we are continuously exploring innovative solutions that align with our mission to power a cleaner and more sustainable future for Europe. The potential integration of carbon dioxide capture and storage into our mining operations in Finland represents a significant step forward in our commitment to carbon-neutral mining”, says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB. Carbon capture and storage in mine fill from Hautalampi The CCS-project, which has been presented by the Outokumpu Industrial Park and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, would be made under the“Project for Rapid Structural Change”, funded by the Regional Council of North Karelia in Finland. Over the coming years, the estimated volume of mine backfill of the Hautalampi battery mineral mine-which annually will be some 200,000 m3-presents a great opportunity for carbon dioxide sequestration and storage. The technology is based in the backfill system that will be used at the Hautalampi mine. The setup is under investigation and the R&D will be performed by the Outokumpu Industrial Park. This initiative aligns with regional carbon neutrality goals and has the potential to set a new industry standard for integrating greenhouse gas sequestration into mining operations. Additionally, the approach could establish a novel business model for emissions trading, developed collaboratively with the stakeholders involved in the research. Using carbon dioxide as cement By utilizing carbon dioxide in mine backfill, the need for cement in mining operations could be reduced, potentially enhancing the properties of the cement as well. Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director of FinnCobalt Oy comments:“By transforming backfill into a carbon sink, we can reduce emissions while enhancing the sustainability of resource extraction. This initiative demonstrates that mining can be part of the solution to global climate challenges, not just a contributor. The success of such a project would not only advance our environmental objectives but also create new opportunities for the region. And it ́s an exciting example of how the mining industry can innovate to meet the needs of both society and the planet.” The Hautalampi mine could be an important carbon sink Underground mines like the Hautalampi battery mineral project could become vital“carbon sinks” on a global scale-producing valuable minerals while simultaneously capturing and storing carbon dioxide. This dual benefit advances the sustainable development goals of the mining industry and highlights the transformative potential of innovative environmental practices. Roberto García Martínez concludes:“Eurobattery Minerals is proud to lead the way in responsible and sustainable mining practices, ensuring that Europe becomes self-sufficient in battery minerals while setting new standards for environmental stewardship.” Link to the official announcement from Outokumpu Industrial Park About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and by doing so, power a cleaner world. Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well. Contacts Roberto García Martínez – CEO E-mail: ... Contact investor relations E-mail: ... Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255 E-mail: ...

