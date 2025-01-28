Cool Weather On Tuesday, Sunny Conditions Expected Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) – Cool weather is forecast on Tuesday across most regions of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively warm conditions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), low-altitude clouds may appear in some areas, with moderate easterly winds prevailing.In its report, the JMD warned of reduced horizontal visibility during early morning hours due to fog over high mountainous areas and parts of the plains.For Wednesday, the weather is expected to remain sunny and cool in most regions, with relatively warm temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Medium- and high-altitude clouds are likely to appear, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.On Thursday, a slight rise in temperatures is anticipated, bringing sunny and cool weather, particularly in the highlands, and relatively warm conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate easterlies, occasionally becoming active.By Friday, a slight drop in temperatures is expected, with relatively cold weather prevailing in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures, along with low-altitude clouds. Winds will shift to moderate northwesterlies, occasionally becoming active.The JMD reported that today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 18 C and 5 C, West Amman 16 C and 4 C, Northern Highlands 14 C and 4 C, Sharah Highlands 13 C and 3 C, Badia Areas 19 C and 6 C, Plains Areas 18 C and 7 C, Northern Jordan Valley 23 C and 10 C, Southern Jordan Valley 25 C and 12 C, Dead Sea 24 C and 13 C, and Aqaba 23 C and 13 C.