Aircraft Window Frame Market 2025 Trends: Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.3% From 2022 To 2031, Report

Window frames are the structural members that hold the windows in place. Aircraft window frames are most commonly used in windshields and passenger cabin windows in order to provide rigidity to the windows. It consists of one inner flange and one vertical flange, which is manufactured from a fiber-reinforced synthetic resin, in which a semifinished part comprising fiber material is inserted into a molding tool under pressure and temperature. Subsequently, the component made in this manner is hardened in the molding tool. Generally, metal window frames are highly preferred in most aircraft frames market. It offers superior sturdiness and rigidity to the windows for operating in diversified altitudes and climatic conditions.

The aircraft window frame market was valued at $136.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $250.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Currently, several industry players are continuously investing in R&D for developing advanced manufacturing technologies for window frames. For instance, in August 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. expanded its development and production capabilities by investing $15 million in its manufacturing facility in Sylmar, California. The facility was upgraded with state-of-the-art processing equipment and new information technology infrastructure for enhanced digital manufacturing capabilities across windows for the aviation industry.



The factors such as surge in the number of aircraft deliveries, increased use of lightweight materials in manufacturing aircraft window frames, and a surge in the replacement of old aircraft supplement the growth of the aircraft window frame market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and congestion and delay in air traffic are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, government support & initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft and adopting low-cost carriers (LCC) in emerging economies create market opportunities for the key players operating in the aircraft window frame industry.



Surge in the number of aircraft deliveries



According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), by 2035, passenger traffic and freight volume should double. Factors such as the growing disposable income of the middle-class population and the emergence of low-cost airlines are led to an increase in the number of airline passengers. Thus, the increase in passengers tends to increase the number of commercial aircraft deliveries. With the increase in the number of commercial aircraft deliveries, demand for avionics systems & services is also on an increase at a significant rate. Major countries such as Canada, U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, and India witness a rise in the number of air passengers and aircraft deliveries. For instance, according to the Bureau of transportation, in October 2021, U.S. Airlines' passengers increased by 119% from October 2020. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037 at a 3.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Thus, increasing aircraft production during the forecast period owing to the rise in air traffic is expected to drive the aircraft window frame market's growth.



Increased use of light-weight materials in manufacturing aircraft window frames



Rising preference for the usage of lightweight materials for lowering the total weight of the aircraft, along with advancements in production technologies, have been instrumental in making aircraft window frames a critical component of modern-age airplanes. For instance, manufacturers use“Lexan polycarbonate”, a lightweight window frame material that is relatively strong and has decent optical properties. Also, major commercial aircraft OEMs, Boeing and Airbus, have worked with material suppliers and parts fabricators and developed composite window frames for their next-generation aircraft, B787 and A350XWB. Composite window frames offer superior damage tolerance and have almost 50% lower weight compared to traditional aluminum frames. Therefore, the advancements in production technologies & increased use of lightweight materials in manufacturing aircraft window frames is expected to drive the market's growth.



Aircraft Window Frame Market Report Highlights



By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Regional and Business Jet

Freighter



By Product Type

Cabin

Cockpit



By Material Type

Metal Window Frame

Composite Window Frame



By Application

Passenger Aircrafts

Cargo Aircrafts



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Rest Of Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



Key Market Players

ATR

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nordam Group

SkyArt

ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH

Boeing

Bombardier Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Gentex Corporation

Perkins Aircraft Windows

Otto Fuchs KG

GKN Aerospace

LMI Aerospace

SIFCO Industries

Embraer

BBG GmbH & Co. KG

PPG Industries Inc.



