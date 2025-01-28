Turkish stock market sees minor rise amid fluctuating currency ,commodities

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock opened at 10,031.57 points, marking a slight increase of 0.34%, or 33.72 points, compared to the previous session's close. The opening signals a modest recovery from Monday's market decline.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index experienced a downturn on Monday, falling by 1.06% and closing at 9,997.85 points. The trading volume for the day reached 91.6 billion liras, which is equivalent to about $2.56 billion. Despite the drop, the volume suggests a high level of market activity.



Regarding the currency market, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 35.7625 at 9:50 AM local time (0650 GMT). The Euro to Turkish lira rate was slightly higher at 37.3455, and the British pound to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 44.4850. These rates reflect fluctuations in the value of the Turkish lira relative to major currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was $2,739.60, and the barrel price of Brent crude oil was approximately $76.56. These prices indicate a stable trend in gold and oil despite the fluctuations in currency values and stock market performance.

