Signing Ceremony Between Kyoto Transformation Xchange Pte Ltd Based In Singapore And Arstroma E&C Co. Ltd Based In South Korea

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The signing ceremony, held in Seoul, marks a pivotal moment in the collaboration between KTX and Arstroma. This partnership aims to leverage Arstroma's cutting-edge membrane to facilitate the production of blue hydrogen, a crucial component in the transition to a sustainable future.

KTX will tokenize Arstroma's membrane machines and their output, projected to generate billions of dollars in future hydrogen production and create the world's most efficient carbon capture technology. This innovative approach not only enhances the economic viability of hydrogen production but also contributes to the global effort in carbon credit management. By tokenizing the carbon credits associated with the use of Arstroma's technology, KTX aims to create a secure and efficient marketplace for carbon credits, ultimately reducing costs and promoting sustainability.

"We are excited to partner with Arstroma E&C Co. Ltd.," said Dr. Thana Balan J, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Kyoto Transformation Xchange. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to integrate advanced technology with digital finance, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future."

Arstroma's CEO, Mr. Han Jung Oh, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our innovative membrane technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach carbon sequestration and hydrogen production. By collaborating with KTX and appointing Dr. Thana Balan J as Emeritus Chairman to oversee Arstroma's Membrane Technology Enhancements and Global Sales and Marketing Rights through KTX, we will enhance the accessibility and efficiency of our technology solutions, making a meaningful impact on the environment." He added, "This partnership will create significant economic benefits for countries adopting our membrane system technology to capture carbon and turn it into a high-value sustainable energy product."

The partnership between KTX and Arstroma E&C Co. Ltd. is set to drive advancements in both technology and finance, fostering a sustainable future through innovative solutions in carbon

management. This technology project is fully funded by Letscoin Stable Digital Currency to develop additional facilities in South Korea for mass production of membranes. It has also been agreed that assembly plants and distribution centers for the complete membrane system will be established in several countries to handle future demand, as every nation globally is committed to the mission of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Letscoin has once again proven its strategy in market placement as a stable digital currency for long-term membrane technology systems for CO2 carbon capture and sequestration investments with Arstroma. When questioned about capital risks to Letscoin regarding their participation in the membrane technology system, Mr. Jean Baptiste Bilala, the Executive Chairman of Letscoin, explained: "By utilizing Arstroma's cutting-edge membrane system, industries can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while producing blue hydrogen, a clean energy carrier that can power everything from vehicles to power plants. This is a guaranteed return on investment for Letscoin. Having a tokenizing arrangement with KTX is a secure algorithm of digital cryptocurrency, backed 100% not only by the sustainable production of H2 blue hydrogen but also by cost savings on obtaining carbon credit offsets from various governments. This precise mathematical value gives KTX's crypto tokenization strong market confidence."

Commenting further on President Donald J. Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, Dr. Thana Balan J stated, "Carbon offsets alone are not a sustainable solution for achieving zero emissions. Instead, real technology partnerships and proven inventions in carbon capture are the permanent solutions needed to address this critical issue. We are fortunate to witness and have a forward-thinking leader like President Trump, whose actions not only benefit the United States but also resonate globally. His decisions shape solutions to the pressing environmental challenges faced by every country."

The process begins with capturing CO2 emissions directly from industrial sources. Arstroma's membrane technology selectively separates CO2 from other gases, allowing for efficient and effective carbon capture. Once captured, the CO2 can either be stored safely underground or utilized in various applications, such as the production of synthetic fuels or chemicals.

The blue hydrogen produced through this process is generated by reforming natural gas with the captured CO2, resulting in cleaner hydrogen fuel that emits significantly fewer greenhouse

gases compared to traditional hydrogen production methods. This not only helps meet global energy demands but also plays a crucial role in mitigating climate change.

As we transition toward a low-carbon economy, innovations like Arstroma's membrane system are essential. They provide a pathway for industries to comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and contribute to the broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.

By investing in and adopting such technologies, we can pave the way for a sustainable future where clean energy is accessible, affordable, and abundant. Together, we can harness the power of innovation to combat climate change and create a healthier planet for generations to come.

Join us on this journey toward a cleaner, greener future with Arstroma's revolutionary carbon capture technology.

SOURCE Letscoin (LTSC)