du tops global & regional rankings in Culture & Employee Engagement Survey

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced its performance in the annual Culture & Employee Engagement survey conducted by Microsoft Viva Glint. Demonstrating a year of several milestones, du achieved an impressive overall score of 85, and an 81% ranking globally.

In line with its efforts to nurture a collaborative work environment, du’s progressive strategies have yielded a significant improvement over the past three years. Today, du ranks in the top 25% of sector performers globally and within the top 10% across all industries worldwide.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "Surpassing the top 10% worldwide, and confirming du’s position as a frontrunner in the MENA region highlights our core values and commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive workplace culture that contributes to the UAE’s national vision. Our exceptional positioning across industries, surpassing the Middle East industry average of 79 and setting even higher benchmarks within the UAE is supported by our innovative approach to employee engagement and corporate culture. At the core of our market-leading presence in the UAE telecom sector is our belief that the engagement of employees drives organizational performance. The principle of enhanced employee involvement is important to our success and enables us to add 'life to life' for our customers through our innovative products, technologies, and services."

du's commitment to an open, transparent, and connected working environment has led to multiple initiatives and internal activities to promote a sense of belonging and active participation among employees. From career development programs to workshops, du ensures that each team member feels valued, heard, and engaged in the organization’s vision and successes.





MENAFN28012025004993016550ID1109137000