Baku Imposes Temporary Ban On Animal Imports From Several Countries
Date
1/28/2025 3:12:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on the import of animal
products from certain regions in Greece, Poland, Nigeria, and the
United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA).
The agency stated that, according to official information from
the World Organisation for Animal Health, cases of contagious
diseases have been recorded in these regions. Specifically, cases
of sheep and goat pox have been detected on the island of Crete in
Greece, Newcastle disease in the Kuyavsk-Pomorsk administrative
region of Poland, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in
Nigeria's Katsina state, as well as in the West Midlands and
South-East England regions of the United Kingdom.
In order to protect Azerbaijan from these infectious diseases,
temporary restrictions have been imposed on the import of small
ruminants and animal products, as well as poultry and poultry
products, in accordance with the World Organisation for Animal
Health's Terrestrial Animal Health Code.
Additionally, the State Customs Committee has been contacted to
implement the necessary measures.
