عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Imposes Temporary Ban On Animal Imports From Several Countries

Baku Imposes Temporary Ban On Animal Imports From Several Countries


1/28/2025 3:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on the import of animal products from certain regions in Greece, Poland, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA).

The agency stated that, according to official information from the World Organisation for Animal Health, cases of contagious diseases have been recorded in these regions. Specifically, cases of sheep and goat pox have been detected on the island of Crete in Greece, Newcastle disease in the Kuyavsk-Pomorsk administrative region of Poland, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in Nigeria's Katsina state, as well as in the West Midlands and South-East England regions of the United Kingdom.

In order to protect Azerbaijan from these infectious diseases, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the import of small ruminants and animal products, as well as poultry and poultry products, in accordance with the World Organisation for Animal Health's Terrestrial Animal Health Code.

Additionally, the State Customs Committee has been contacted to implement the necessary measures.

MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109136922


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search