Baku Imposes Temporary Ban On Animal Imports From Several Countries

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has imposed restrictions on the of animal products from certain regions in Greece, Poland, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA).

The agency stated that, according to official information from the World Organisation for Animal Health, cases of contagious diseases have been recorded in these regions. Specifically, cases of sheep and goat pox have been detected on the island of Crete in Greece, Newcastle in the Kuyavsk-Pomorsk administrative region of Poland, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in Nigeria's Katsina state, as well as in the West Midlands and South-East England regions of the United Kingdom.

In order to protect Azerbaijan from these infectious diseases, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the import of small ruminants and animal products, as well as poultry and poultry products, in accordance with the World Organisation for Animal Health's Terrestrial Animal Health Code.

Additionally, the State Customs Committee has been contacted to implement the necessary measures.