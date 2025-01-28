Retro Car Museum Mauled In Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A museum of retro cars sustained damage from the downed Russian drone debris as air defense forces were repelling an air raid in Kyiv region.

This was reported on by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukrinform saw.

"As a result of an enemy UAV attack in the region, debris from the downed target damaged the premises of the retro car museum," he noted.

Rescuers put out a fire on an area of ​​600 square meters. As per tentative reports, nine were destroyed in the hangar and another 27 were damaged.

The effects of the attack were also recorded in three more districts across the region. Two private houses, three non-residential buildings, and three cars were damaged.

No casualties were reported and no critical infrastructure was hit, Kalashnyk stressed, adding that emergency response teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the overnight attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, residential buildings and cars sustained damage in Odessa as a result of a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday, January 28. Casualties were reported.

