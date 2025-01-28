21Shares Adds To Its “Core” Suite Of Affordable Crypto Exchange-Traded Products With The Launch Of The Solana Core Staking ETP (CSOL)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, 28 January 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world's largest issuers of exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Core Staking ETP (CSOL) on SIX Swiss Exchange. CSOL joins the 21Shares Core ETP (CBTC), the 21Shares Core Staking ETP (ETHC) and the 21Shares Basket 10 Core ETP (HOLDX) as the fourth addition to the 21Shares'“core” suite, which offers investors exposure to cutting-edge crypto technologies at exceptionally low fees.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee SIX Swiss Exchange 21Shares Solana Core Staking ETP CSOL CH1385084384 0.35%

Solana is one of the top blockchain networks powering innovation, and – due to its high-speed and low fees – Solana is expected to reach an all-time high in Total Locked Value (TLV) in 2025, with net inflows of $1.2billion in 2024. With transaction costs less than $0.01 and an average of 2,400 transactions per second, Solana's performance has led to a noticeable market shift that puts the network front and center in 2025. In addition, Solana has proven itself in the traditional finance ecosystem, evidenced by PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin processing $13 billion as well as partnerships with Visa and Shopify to enable crypto payments. Further, institutional players like Franklin Templeton and Citibank are adopting Solana, underlining its potential to bridge crypto and traditional finance.1

“Launched in 2020, Solana emerged as a clear solution to the outdated technology in the blockchain space. The Solana ecosystem evolved quickly, boasting unparalleled speeds and cost efficiency, making transacting on the network essential,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares.“21Shares launched the world's first Solana ETP in 2021. With the launch of CSOL, the firm is continuing to leverage its expertise and track record in crypto, product development savvy and operational excellence in order to provide investors with access to Solana, one of the top growing blockchain networks, at an incredibly affordable cost.”

With a management fee of 0.35%, CSOL offers innovative and cost-efficient exposure to a leading blockchain shaping the future. 100% physically backed, CSOL also benefits from staking rewards, which are seamlessly generated by adding the yield to the investor's coin entitlement. By integrating staking rewards into 21Shares ETPs, investors enjoy a potential additional income stream without having to keep their assets locked, enhancing overall returns while maintaining exposure to the respective underlying assets. As of 23 January 2025, the average staking yield for Solana was 6.60%.2

For more details about the 21Shares Solana Core Staking ETP, including the factsheet, please click here .

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's first and largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a six-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our six-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit .

1 Source: 21Shares State of Crypto #13: Market Outlook 2025

2 Source: Coinbase , as of 23 January 2025