DTEN Showcases Latest AI Video & Collaboration Solutions For Workplaces At ISE 2025

DTEN Presents New Meeting Solutions at ISE 2025

DTEN will showcase its latest portfolio of AI-enhanced video collaboration solutions for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms at ISE 2025, booth 2V130.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Jose, Calif., January 28, 2025 – DTEN (booth 2V130, Hall 2), a leading global provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, will present the latest solutions for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms at Integrated Systems Europe, taking place February 4-7th in Barcelona, Spain.

At ISE, will showcase a new lineup of hardware and software product configurations recommended for convenient and professional video meeting space deployments. These core configurations begin with the DTEN D7X All-in-One video collaboration system or DTEN Bar , and are designed to scale up to medium and large meeting rooms with the addition of the innovative DTEN Vue and Vue Pro camera systems, DTEN Mate room controller, and partner support with Orbit Connect.

For an All-in-One video meeting board solution in 55” and 75” screen sizes, the DTEN D7X includes a 4K display, 4K camera system, stereo speakers and a comprehensive 15-microphone array with built-in video meeting software to enable users to instantly host or join meetings, or launch productive brainstorm sessions with touch collaboration at a single tap of the screen.

Attendees can also explore the new DTEN Bar, designed to support the latest AI-powered audiovisuals, along with user-friendly deployment, management, and adaptability for various room configurations. The center camera can be mounted horizontally or vertically for optimal use in dual-display configurations. The DTEN Bar is controlled by the 10” touchscreen DTEN Mate, providing convenient meeting controls and management from the tabletop.

To instantly expand camera coverage for medium and large rooms, DTEN's innovative DTEN Vue and Vue Pro camera systems are now available for DTEN D7X 55" and 75" systems, as well as the new DTEN Bar. Unique in its class, the DTEN Vue series are professional 4K cameras cleverly designed to capture in-room participants at eye level. Unlike traditional PTZ cameras designed to capture an entire space with a single lens, DTEN Vue employs advanced smart framing AI to operate multiple lenses simultaneously, capturing every participant clearly and in crisp resolution, regardless of distance from the front of the room system.

As the first global distributor of Pexip Connect, DTEN customers can now leverage enhanced interoperability and collaboration tools. New designs that manage multiple platforms or moving from a legacy system to cloud-connected devices has never been easier. Additionally, DTEN plans to announce new expanded support for 3rd party audio at ISE. Available to DTEN Orbit Pro users, DTEN room systems will now support software integrations for 3rd party in-room microphone and speaker systems from Shure and Audio-Technica.

“We're excited to announce even more flexibility for our customers with leading technology partners Pexip, Shure and Audio-Technica,” states Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN.“This has been a long-anticipated integration for many of our customers who have deployed comprehensive audio conferencing systems or manage multiple meeting platforms. DTEN can now deliver innovative hardware and software solutions for any size space or use case in the workplace.”

To explore the latest room configurations for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms from DTEN, visit booth 2V130, hall 2 at Integrated Systems Europe or online at .

About DTEN:

DTEN is a leading provider of innovative video collaboration solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology to foster seamless communication and collaboration in today's dynamic work environment. With a commitment to simplicity, performance, and innovation, DTEN delivers transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

