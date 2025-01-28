(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popularity of cryptocurrencies, while it may wax and wane, is trending upward. As their popularity and that of their supporting blockchain systems grow, the gap between traditional finance and the day-to-day applications of blockchain systems is narrowing. This is due to the presence of intermediary platforms that bring the traditional system closer to many digital businesses underpinned by the blockchain system.







© Victor Sandoval CEO of EVIANCX

Among these platforms is one of the most popular, EVIANCX . It is a platform under the leadership of Victor Sandoval, a visionary digital entrepreneur with significant capital backing. He has dreamed of becoming one of the major players in South American crypto finance for several years, and it looks like that dream has come true today.

El Salvador as a Starting Point

When we talk about cryptocurrency applications on a country-wide scale, we can't ignore El Salvador. The country always comes to the forefront when discussions turn to the actual practice of widespread cryptocurrency use in everyday life. Yes, it is undeniable that El Salvador was the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. Although the country has recently "acquiesced" to IMF pressure to reduce the use of the most popular currency, to this day, there is no atmosphere of Bitcoin use as "natural" as that found in the Central American country. EVIANCX realized that they had to establish their initial foothold in the country, and that is exactly what they did immediately after their monumental launch in Punta Cana. For EVIANCX, El Salvador is the perfect foundation for its expansion into the rest of Latin America. With no less than $100 million in support from EVIANCX's Board of Directors, the company has invested in infrastructure creation, marketing campaigns, and strategic hires to drive its role in the Latin American digital finance landscape. There are several goals for EVIANCX, some of which can be characterized as ambitious. One such goal is to achieve billions in trading volume in the region in a relatively short period. In fact, the company has already surpassed $10 billion in its first year of operation, indicating that it has exceeded some of its ambitions and that there is huge demand for cryptocurrencies in the vast region.

Trying to Cross New Financial Boundaries

EVIANCX is attempting to dominate the Latin American cryptocurrency market with its token, the Eviancx Token. It is a digital asset designed to empower users through fast, secure, and efficient transactions. With this token, the overall user experience is expected to improve. The Eviancx Token is EVIANCX's closest form of presence to engage in the daily financial activities of its users. In addition to the Eviancx Token, the company also offers a revolutionary Visa debit card (in partnership with Visa) that is essentially linked to cryptocurrencies. This "special" debit card works on the same principle as a regular debit card, with the difference being the "collateralized" asset. In the case of the revolutionary Visa debit card, that asset is cryptocurrency. With the card, users can make offline and online purchases using a direct deduction mechanism from their crypto assets. It is a tangible and direct application of cryptocurrency to the economy. This is what is being described as the narrowing of the gap between traditional finance and the use of cryptocurrencies.

Under the Visionary Leadership of Victor Sandoval

Victor Sandoval is the person most responsible for EVIANCX's positive progress so far, and he is the founder of EVIANCX Ltd., EVIANCX Corp ., and EVIANCX El Salvador. His visionary leadership has proven successful in driving the company's expansion and achievements beyond initial expectations. His journey in the cryptocurrency world dates back to 2009 when blockchain technology was still in its infancy. It was also in that year that he began formulating strategies to grow his crypto business in the future. Victor's vision essentially goes beyond cryptocurrency trading and aligns more closely with that of Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador, to "ground" the use of cryptocurrencies among the masses. One of the methods that Victor believes can make his vision a reality is tokenization, which will touch on the democratization of asset ownership, increased transparency of trade, and greater global accessibility of cryptocurrencies for investors. Tokenization will enable the "conversion" of physical assets into cryptocurrencies. It requires significant funding, and no less than $300 million will be invested in the project, which will be disbursed in stages.

El Salvador's Future as a Global Blockchain Hub

El Salvador is likely to continue to be a fertile ground for blockchain innovations in the future and will certainly have the effect of increasing the flow of outside investment into the country. From El Salvador, Victor hopes that his crypto revolution can create a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Latin America before expanding to the rest of the world. Since it first "went live" in September 2022, the company has been on a "fast track" to offer advanced tools that support secure digital asset management.

Legal Backing by Eric Iraheta, Esq. and team







© Victor Sandoval CEO of EVIANCX

EVIANCX's rapid expansion so far is attributed to the legal support of its professional and experienced legal team, led by Eric Iraheta, Esq., a highly reputable corporate and intellectual property lawyer in El Salvador. Eric, who has been authorized as an Attorney of the Republic of El Salvador since 2005 and licensed as a Notary Public for matters with legal effect in the country, ensures that EVIANCX continues to comply with the legal standards applicable in El Salvador and globally in relation to its operations in the cryptocurrency landscape and the application of blockchain technology. He has earned an International Postgraduate degree in Law, Economics, and Business, and is also a Senior Specialist in Operational Compliance and Due Diligence, with extensive experience in Global Regulatory Compliance. With years of experience and in-depth knowledge of Blockchain Technology, Digital Assets, and Cryptocurrencies, Eric is one of the most relevant figures in El Salvador for the analysis and drafting of legal documents related to cryptocurrency investments.

The Future of EVIANCX

As EVIANCX has made waves in Latin America over the past few years, it is believed that the company will be able to revolutionize the widespread use of cryptocurrencies and narrow the gap between cryptocurrencies and non-digital businesses. With Victor Sandoval's strong vision and Eric Iraheta, Esq.'s professional legal representation, EVIANCX may continue to lead the crypto revolution in Latin America for years to come.

For more information visit .

Follow Victor Sandoval on Linkedin & Instagra

Eviancx Latam: Instagram

Eviancx: Instagram

Eviancx: TikTok

Eviancx: Twitter

Media Contact:

Company Name: Eviancx LTD, Eviancx Corp, Eviancx S.A De C.V

Name: Victor Sandoval

Website: /

Email: ...

SOURCE: Eviancx LTD

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Eviancx LTD. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: