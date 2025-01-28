Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size Projected To Reach USD 6.16 Billion By 2030 At A 7.0% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis 2025

Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide and favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers drive the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type (Nintedanib, and Pirfenidone) and Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was Valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 6.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.What are the factors driving the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market?Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers, and rise in cigarette smoking drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. However, the unavailability of the proper treatment options restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies. AstraZeneca PLC. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Boehringer Ingelheim. GNI Group Ltd. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,). Shiongi co Ltd. Mission Therapeutics. Biogen, Inc.. Galapagos NV. FibroGen, Inc.Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:Based on drug type, the pirfenidone segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of pirfenidone drugs such as Esbriet and Pirespa across the world. The research also analyzes the nintedanib segment.Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid increase in rate of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis among the geriatric population, technological advancements, and lifestyle changes worldwide. However, the online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to offers and discounts offered by providers and the availability of different types of drugs under a single platform.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high expenditure on R&D activities, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.