Seattle Chimney Service Announces Rebranding And Special Promotion For First-Time Customers

New Look and Offer Aimed at Enhancing Chimney Safety and Customer Relationships in Seattle Area

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle Chimney Service , a trusted provider of professional chimney care, is excited to announce its re branding to better reflect its mission of offering exceptional and reliable services to across the greater Seattle area. As part of this re-branding, the company has launched a new logo, updated website, and refreshed brand identity, signaling a commitment to both innovation and tradition in chimney maintenance and safety.“We are thrilled to unveil our new look and renewed focus on providing the highest level ofchimney care to our valued customers. Our updated brand represents our deep-rooteddedication to keeping families safe and comfortable, with expert chimney inspections, cleanings,and repairs. We are excited about the future and the opportunity to continue growing with ourcommunity" as per owner David.The new logo and website design are more than just a fresh look – they are a reflection of Seattle Chimney Service's ongoing commitment to quality and professionalism. Customers can now easily access detailed service information, schedule appointments, and learn more about the importance of chimney maintenance through an improved user experience.New Features Include:● Enhanced Website Functionality: A more user-friendly layout, with an easy-to-navigateservice booking system and informative blog content on chimney care.● Updated Branding: A modern, clean logo that communicates the company's focus onsafety, expertise, and trust.● Expanded Service Offerings: Seattle Chimney Service now offers additional services,including comprehensive chimney inspections, advanced cleaning techniques, andcomplete repair services.As part of the rebrand, Seattle Chimney Service is launching a special promotion for first-time customers. Those who book a chimney inspection or cleaning service by March 1, 2025, will receive a free dryer vent cleaning with any service booked. Chimney safety remains the top priority, making it easier for homeowners to access the professional chimney care needed to keep their homes safe. This rebranding marks the beginning of a new chapter, with a commitment to building long-lasting relationships and continuing to serve the Seattle community.For more information about Seattle Chimney Service's rebranding and services, or to schedulean appointment, visit or contact (206)208-6148.About Seattle Chimney ServiceSeattle Chimney Service has been providing expert chimney care to homeowners in the Seattlearea for 10+ years. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including chimneyinspections, cleaning, repairs, and installations, with a focus on safety, reliability, and customersatisfaction. Seattle Chimney Service is proud to be a trusted name in chimney care, ensuringthe well-being of homes and families throughout the region.

