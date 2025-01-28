Ethereum Foundation Unloads Another 100 ETH, Offering Hope For Holders

(MENAFN- Breaking) The Foundation (EF) recently completed the sale of 100 Ethereum (ETH ) for 307,893 DAI, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. This is the third instance in 2025 where the EF has sold , causing concerns among ETH holders about the cryptocurrency's price performance.

EF's Ongoing Ethereum Sales and Analyst Insights

A recent report by on-chain analytics Spot On Chain revealed that the EF had divested another 100 ETH . To date, the EF has sold a total of 300 ETH , amounting to approximately $981,200 as of January 27.

The consistent selling by the EF has exerted downward pressure on Ethereum 's price. Within the last 24 hours, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap experienced a 5.7% decline, currently trading at $3,125.

Despite the ongoing sales, the EF retains a significant amount of Ethereum , owning 269,175 ETH , valued at over $800 million based on current market prices, as per data from Arkham Intelligence.

While some large ETH holders are worried about the EF's periodic ETH selling, crypto trader CoinMamba suggests optimism for ETH 's future. In an update on X, CoinMamba shared a chart indicating potential positive movements for ETH in the upcoming months.







According to CoinMamba, historical trends show strong returns for ETH holders in February and March, highlighting that ETH has posted negative returns in February only once in the past. Looking back at February 2024, the cryptocurrency witnessed a 46.3% price surge.

Another crypto trader, Crypto Rover, shared a similar analysis aligning with expectations of ETH 's appreciation in the coming months, emphasizing the ongoing uptrend for ETH .







Potential ETH Rally Looms Ahead

Despite playing second fiddle to other cryptocurrencies in 2024, analysts remain optimistic about a potential bullish momentum for ETH , aiming to surpass its all-time high of $4,878 from November 2021.

Analysis from crypto expert Mister Crypto suggests that ETH may have hit a bottom and could be on the brink of a price upswing. Additionally, observations of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the three-day chart signal a bullish sentiment for ETH .

Concerns persist about Ethereum 's performance relative to Bitcoin (BTC ), with the ETH /BTC trading pair hitting a four-year low. Currently, ETH is trading at $3,125, down 5.7% over the past 24 hours.







Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.