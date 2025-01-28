Rpost Relaunches Free E-Sign & Encryption Work-From-Home Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In response to rising cases and the continued shift to remote work, RPost has relaunched its E-Sign & Encryption Work-from-Home Program to provide businesses with free RMail and RSign business licenses through the end of the year. This initiative, first introduced in March 2020, ensures professionals can securely send encrypted emails, obtain proof of delivery, and execute e-signatures seamlessly within Outlook, Gmail, Zimbra, Salesforce, and mobile devices.



RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized the company's commitment to supporting businesses during uncertain times, stating, "We live and breathe security and process optimization. Our customers count on us every day, and we try harder to ensure their success." The demand for RMail and RSign online solutions has surged as remote workers seek secure, user-friendly tools that don't require in-office desktop access. Users can get started instantly-no credit cards, no phone calls-by simply installing RMail for Outlook or Gmail.



