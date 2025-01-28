When Is Ramadan 2025? Check Dates, Timing And Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) When is Ramadan 2025? The holy month of fast and devotion will begin just hours after February's new moon. Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is a sacred month dedicated to fasting, offering prayers, and reflecting on the inner self to purify soul and become a better person.

Ramadan start date for 2025 is expected to be around 28 February evening. Ramadan is celebrated after sighting of the crescent moon over Mecca or respective countries. Ramadan 2025 dates may vary as it depends on the moon sighting.

Ramadan 2025 in India date will also depend on the sighting of the crescent moon in the middle eastern countries. Ramadan 2025 in India will be celebrated a day after moon sighting over Mecca or respective countries.

Ramadan 2025 will end around 30 March, and mark the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. But the dates may vary depending on the sighting of crescent moon.