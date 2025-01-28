Skeatur Jones Debuts 'Giddy Up' As First Country Act Signed By 1501 Certified Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Giddy Up' Skeatur Jones single cover

Skeatur with the Backwood Podcast hosts at the Coalition DJs' 17th Anniversary

1501 Certified Entertainment expands its roster with the signing of country artist Skeatur Jones. His debut single 'Giddy Up' dropped Friday, January 24th.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skeatur Jones , the innovative artist, producer, writer, and engineer, released his highly anticipated single "Giddy Up " on Friday, January 24, 2025. This marks his first release since signing with 1501 Certified Entertainment and Sony Orchard earlier last year. Notably, Skeatur is the first country artist that 1501 has signed, highlighting the label's commitment to diverse musical genres.Skeatur, known for his unique sound "Bluegrap" – a fusion of Bluegrass Country music and Trap – has been a trailblazer in the music industry. His journey began in the 4th grade with live instruments and continued through his involvement in school and church choirs. Overcoming the challenges of East St. Louis, Skeatur's determination led him to become a successful artist and the firsè in his family to achieve wealth and success.Multi-genre artists like Lil Nas X, with his groundbreaking hit "Old Town Road," and Beyoncé, with her exploration of Americana in "Cowboy Carter," have pushed the boundaries of country music, demonstrating the genre's capacity for evolution and inclusivity. Artists like Shaboozey are further expanding these boundaries with their innovative sounds. Shaboozey has quickly gained notoriety as being one of the pioneers of the "Bluegrap" sound. Tracks like "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" showcase his ability to create catchy and genre-bending music that resonates with audiences. Shaboozey's rise exemplifies how country music is embracing diverse influences and pushing creative boundaries, making it a dynamic and evolving genre."I'm excited to finally share 'Giddy Up' with the world! This song represents the unique sound I've been developing, blending my love for country and bluegrass with the energy of trap." Mentioned Skeatur. "I hope it inspires others to continue push boundaries and while also bringing creatives together within country music around the world."Skeatur's career took off with the R&B group "Universoul," where he developed his skills in writing and vocal production. Post the group's disbandment, Skeatur transitioned to rapping and self-taught engineering, which became a pivotal part of his career. His versatility has led him to work with notable artists like Feind, Murphy Lee, Young Joc, Young Buck, Shonté Moore, 8Ball, TIG, Future, Gucci Mane, Musiq Soulchild, Silk, Q from 112, and Fantasia.In a significant development, Devyne Stephens has partnered his UpFront Megatainment label with 1501 Certified Entertainment, further supporting Skeatur's career. Devyne Stephens is renowned for developing major artists like Ciara, Usher, Destiny's Child, and Megan Thee Stallion, showcasing his expertise in nurturing top-tier talent. This collaboration underscores the industry's recognition of Skeatur's talent and the potential of his groundbreaking sound.1501 Certified Entertainment was founded by Carl Crawford, a former MLB star, who has successfully transitioned into the music industry. Carl's dedication to fostering new talent and his commitment to artistic excellence have positioned 1501 as a leading record label out of Houston.Skeatur prides himself on being a true Record Producer, dedicated to creating new and original sounds rather than following trends. His innovative approach inspired the creation of Bluegrap, reflecting his love for bluegrass country music and his extensive skill set. Since signing Skeatur"Giddy Up" is a testament to Skeatur's dedication to pushing musical boundaries and his commitment to his craft. Fans can experience his groundbreaking sound now, on all platforms.Pre Save:Skeatur Jones' IG: @SkeaturFor more information, please contact:Trey Harris | Director of PRPublicity@1501ent or Trey@1501ent---About Skeatur Jones:Skeatur Jones is a multi-talented artist known for his unique blend of Bluegrass and Trap music, dubbed "Bluegrap." With a rich background in live instrumentation and vocal production, Skeatur has made a significant impact in the music industry, working with a wide array of notable artists.About 1501 Certified Entertainment:1501 Certified Entertainment is a leading record label known for nurturing and promoting innovative musical talent. Founded by Carl Crawford, the label has a commitment to artistic excellence and continues to shape the future of music.About Sony Orchard:Sony Orchard is a global music distribution company dedicated to empowering artists and labels with the tools and support they need to succeed in the music industry.

Trey Harris

1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC

+1 404-940-8316

publicity@1501ent

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Skeatur Jones - Giddy Up (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.