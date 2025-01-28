Swiss President Decries Anti-Semitism During Auschwitz Liberation Ceremony
Date
1/28/2025 12:42:07 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed her concern at the resurgence of anti-Semitism, including in Switzerland.
This content was published on
January 27, 2025 - 14:02
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Karin Keller-Sutter commémore la libération d'Auschwitz
Original
Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter commémore la libération d'Auschwit
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In a speech, Keller-Sutter stressed the importance of preserving the testimony of Holocaust survivors.
+ Focus: the history of anti-Semitism in Switzerland
Keller-Sutter was accompanied by two Swiss survivors at the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This was the first time that brothers Alfred and Rudolf Popper, who survived the camp as children, had taken part in the ceremony.
“It is intolerable that our fellow citizens of the Jewish faith should be subjected to discrimination, intimidation and violence,” said Keller-Sutter on Monday.
Knowing how anti-Semitism has been exploited in the past to justify“the worst crimes”, the rise of political currents advocating exclusion in the name of a concept of superiority in several countries is worrying, she added.
More
More
Switzerland marks liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp
This content was published on
Jan 27, 2025
Switzerland's President travels to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.
Read more: Switzerland marks liberation of Auschwitz concentration cam
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
MENAFN28012025000210011054ID1109135755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.