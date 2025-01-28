Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar To Visit Purnea Today, Review Developmental Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar is set to visit Purnea on Tuesday as part of the second phase of his Pragati Yatra to review ongoing developmental projects, inauguration, and foundation-laying ceremonies for various schemes worth crores of rupees.

This follows his earlier visit to Saharsa on January 23.

During the visit, the Chief Minister is expected to engage directly with the local population, address their concerns, and inspect key public infrastructure, including and Anganwadi centres.

He will also conduct a detailed review of government-run schemes in the district. Senior officials, ministers, and local MLAs will accompany him, with all necessary administrative arrangements already in place to facilitate the visit.

Notably, this trip was initially scheduled for January 27 but had to be postponed after the Chief Minister fell ill.

Chief Minister Nitish's Pragati Yatra schedule has undergone slight adjustments.

According to the updated information released by the state Cabinet, the Chief Minister will visit Purnea, and continue his Pragati Yatra in Katihar on January 29 and Madhepura on January 30.

This systematic approach highlights the Chief Minister's commitment to closely monitoring and advancing the progress of key projects while addressing the needs of local communities.

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Chief Minister Nitish visited Saharsa district on January 23, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development schemes worth over Rs 210 crore.

He had inaugurated the school building at the Senior Secondary School campus in Mainha village, located in the Sattarkataiya block. He also inspected the school playground and reviewed its facilities apart from examining the waste processing unit, emphasizing sustainable waste disposal practices.

CM Nitish also inspected the Government Medical College and Hospital Purnea as well.

CM Nitish visited the site to resolve the silt issue in the Tilave River, issued directives for effective measures to address the problem and distributed cheques to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, ensuring direct benefits to those in need.