Decrease In Bitcoin Selling Volume: Could BTC Be Primed For A Significant Recovery?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The saw a turbulent start to the week as briefly dropped below $100,000 before recovering. This correction followed 's recent record-breaking high above $109,000, indicating the ongoing bullish trend of the digital asset.

Currently, Bitcoin 's price has surpassed $100,000, prompting speculation among investors about its next move – whether it will continue its upward trajectory or enter a consolidation phase.

Burak Kesmeci, a contributor to CryptoQuant's QuickTake Platform, recently pointed out intriguing trends in Bitcoin trading volume on Binance , suggesting a potential easing of selling pressure.

Observations on Taker Sell Volume

Kesmeci's analysis focuses on the Taker Sell Volume metric on Binance , which has shown an increase in recent sessions. Historically, spikes in Taker Sell Volume have indicated heightened selling activity followed by a shift towards buying momentum.

In the past week, a pattern of decreasing Taker Sell Volume highs suggests a gradual reduction in selling pressure, potentially paving the way for renewed buying interest in Bitcoin .







This trend indicates a weakening influence of sellers, suggesting a potential rally for Bitcoin if buyer engagement at current price levels remains consistent.

Stablecoin Market Analysis and Its Impact

While Kesmeci's analysis provides an optimistic view, other market factors indicate a more cautious environment. Avocado Onchain's post highlights the changing dynamics of stablecoin flows and their impact on Bitcoin 's price movements.

The surge in USDC deposits on exchanges suggests growing interest in digital assets, but this coincided with a dip in Bitcoin 's price below $100,000.







The negative Coinbase Premium and concerns over US AI tech stocks suggest a cautious sentiment in the market, potentially leading to a prolonged consolidation period for Bitcoin .

Avocado notes that Bitcoin may need time to consolidate before resuming its upward trend, advising a long-term perspective for investors amidst the current market uncertainties.

