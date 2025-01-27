Anivive Secures $20 Million Investment From Leonid Capital Partners To Develop The Next Generation Of Pet Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Anivive's vision to improve and extend the lives of pets aligns perfectly with our mission to empower companies driving meaningful innovation," said Chris Lay, Co-Founder of Leonid Capital Partners. "We're excited to support their groundbreaking work, which has the potential to transform veterinary care for millions of pets and their families."

$20MM will help Anivive bolster its and drive commercialization of its canine vaccine for Valley fever

The $20MM investment will help Anivive bolster its research programs, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and drive commercialization of its canine vaccine for Valley fever, the first-ever antifungal vaccine. Anivive's direct-to-veterinarian sales platform Engage launched in early 2024 and has already processed over 9,000 orders.

This investment comes on the heels of Anivive's recent $33M contract with the National Institutes of Health to support the development of a human vaccine against the fungus Coccidioides, which causes Valley fever. Across its pipeline, Anivive now has $80MM in preorders and commitments from industry partners.

"This partnership with Leonid is a significant milestone for Anivive," said Dylan Balsz, CEO of Anivive. "Their capital allows us to focus on what we do best – developing cutting-edge treatments that will change the way we care for our pets."

Anivive uses technology driven strategies to create novel, affordable healthcare solutions for pets. Through a proprietary AI platform, Anivive accelerates drug discovery and development by repurposing human treatments for veterinary use. It focuses on tackling life-threatening diseases like pet cancer, feline infectious peritonitis, systemic fungal diseases, and other emerging illnesses.

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive Lifesciences is a pet pharmaceutical company at the forefront of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and veterinary medicine. Our mission is to transform veterinary healthcare by accelerating the development of novel, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Through our proprietary AI platform, we are pioneering first-in-class therapeutics in Oncology, Antivirals, and Antifungal Vaccines, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry. To learn more, visit anivive .

About Leonid Capital Partners

Leonid Capital Partners invests capital into critical national security initiatives. The firm leverages its deep government and technical expertise to provide its portfolio companies with the flexible resources they need to grow their business. Learn more at leonidfinance .

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.