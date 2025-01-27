Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End Results

Operating revenue was $230.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $268.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $202.9 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $229.4 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.6 million for the 2024 quarter from $38.8 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $963.7 million for 2024 compared with $1.131 billion for 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $840.0 million for 2024 compared with $972.0 million for 2023. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $123.7 million for 2024 compared with $159.4 million for 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter operating income improved 57.6% from operating income of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $33.2 million for 2024 compared with $90.1 million for 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.1% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 94.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 93.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter – compared with 97.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.6% for 2024 and 92.0% for 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.0% for 2024 and 90.7% for 2023.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated,“We are encouraged by this quarter being the first quarter with sequential improvement in each of our net income, operating income and operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since the second quarter of 2022, a period that preceded the freight market recession's severe inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions. Our people also drove sequential increases this quarter in our revenue per tractor, rate per total mile and miles per tractor within each of our truckload and dedicated operations.”

“We continue to focus on minimizing the freight market's impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten's five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

