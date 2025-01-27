Mexican Peso Falls 1.29% Against Dollar As Trump’S Tariff Threats Resurface

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso retreated against the dollar on Monday morning. This decline follows a week of strong gains for the local currency. Investors now worry about potential new tariff announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump.



The spot reached 20.5478 pesos per dollar. Compared to Friday's official Banco de México (Banxico ) closing rate of 20.2856, the peso fell by 26.22 cents or 1.29 percent.



The dollar price fluctuated between a high of 20.5716 pesos and a low of 20.3697 pesos. The Intercontinental Exchange's Dollar (DXY) dropped 0.20% to 107.22 units.



On Sunday, Trump announced tariffs on Colombian imports and other actions. This move came after Colombia rejected two planes carrying deported migrants. The measures were averted when both sides reached an agreement.



Trump's threats of tariffs on Mexico have also caused unease in the local market. However, the peso gained strength last week as the issue faded from the president's main discourse since his return to the White House.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Monex, a financial services company, noted, "Today, the Mexican currency faces pressure following President Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Colombia".



Investors eagerly await the release of several key economic figures this week. They also anticipate the Federal Reserve 's decision. Locally, Mexico's fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data stands out as particularly significant.

The Peso's Volatility

The peso's movement reflects the complex interplay of international relations and economic policies. Trump's tariff threats serve as a reminder of the fragile nature of cross-border trade agreements.



Mexico's economy remains closely tied to U.S. policies. This connection exposes the peso to volatility based on political rhetoric and policy shifts north of the border.



Despite recent gains, the peso 's retreat highlights the ongoing uncertainty in global markets. Investors must navigate a landscape shaped by unpredictable political decisions and economic indicators.



As the week unfolds, market watchers will closely monitor both domestic and international developments. These factors will likely continue to influence the peso's performance against the dollar.



The current situation underscores the importance of economic diversification for Mexico. Reducing dependence on a single trading partner could help stabilize the peso against future shocks.



For now, the peso's fate hangs in the balance. Economic data releases and Federal Reserve decisions will play crucial roles in determining its near-term trajectory.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109134848