Iran Bolsters Air Force With Russian Su-35 Jets, But Israel’S Air Superiority Intact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Ali Shadmani confirmed on January 27, 2025, that Iran has purchased Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets.



This marks a significant upgrade to Iran's aging air force and deepens military ties between Tehran and Moscow. The Su-35, a 4++ generation multirole fighter, boasts advanced avionics and superior maneuverability.



While the exact number of jets remains unconfirmed, earlier reports suggested a purchase of 24 Su-35s. Iran received two Su-35E aircraft in November 2024, with further deliveries expected throughout 2025.



This deal is part of a broader strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, reflecting their shared challenges amid Western sanctions. The acquisition aims to modernize Iran's military capabilities, which have long relied on outdated U.S. and Soviet-era aircraft.



However, military experts argue that this purchase does not fundamentally alter the regional balance of power. Israel , Iran's primary rival, operates a more advanced air force, including 39 F-35I "Adir" stealth fighters.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



The Israeli Air Force's qualitative edge extends beyond hardware to superior pilot training and combat experience. Nevertheless, Iran's Su-35 acquisition presents new challenges for regional security.



It enhances Tehran's ability to defend its airspace and potentially project power beyond its borders. The deal may also include technology transfer agreements, potentially boosting Iran's domestic aerospace industry.



As Iran integrates these advanced fighters, neighboring countries might accelerate their own military modernization efforts. This development could influence ongoing diplomatic efforts and regional security dynamics, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109134841