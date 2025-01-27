Deepseek Takes The World By Storm, Social Media Abuzz With Memes 'India Will Launch...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chinese tech startup DeepSeek has captured global attention with its newly launched open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1. The model quickly became a sensation, sparking widespread discussion across social platforms and even inspiring a flurry of memes. From memes poking fun at the rapid rise of this Chinese tech startup to bold statements about its disruption of the AI industry, DeepSeek has become the latest sensation.

As the app overtook ChatGPT to become the top-rated free AI app on the US Apple App Store, social media platforms have been flooded with commentary, comparisons, and humorous takes. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions.

Social media abuzz with comments and memes

Social media has been flooded with reactions to DeepSeek -R1, with users sharing memes, commentary, and humorous takes on the new AI model. Many have highlighted the impressive capabilities of DeepSeek-R1 while poking fun at its disruptive impact on the AI landscape.

One social media user expressed confusion over how DeepSeek managed to launch its groundbreaking AI model, DeepSeek-R1, without the typical media appearances. "I really don't understand how Deepseek made R1 without doing a single podcast appearance," the user remarked, highlighting the startup's unique strategy of letting the product speak for itself.

A tweet humorously compared the AI advancements of the US and China. "US launches Open AI Gemini. China launches Deepseek. Meanwhile, India will launch 10,000 courses on how to use them," the user quipped, emphasizing the global race for AI dominance while poking fun at the educational resources India plans to offer.

Another user fired back at investors who have expressed frustration over DeepSeek 's rise. "There are too many investors crying about Deepseek. American excellence is about winning in the free market. Stop complaining. Start competing," the user commented, encouraging healthy competition instead of complaints.