Kimberly-Clark Donates Products To Support Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- 3BL) Our thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating wildfires in California, including our employees and their loved ones who live and work in these communities. To support relief efforts in impacted areas, Kimberly-Clark is donating more than one million of our Huggies® diapers and wipes and U by Kotex® products to our partners at Baby2Baby and Alliance for Period Supplies. These items are being distributed to hundreds of local community-based organizations to provide immediate assistance to families and individuals facing this challenging time.

As a longstanding member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, our annual monetary donation supports the organization with strong infrastructure and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in need when disaster strikes.

We are deeply grateful for all the first responders for their courage and dedication as they work tirelessly to keep everyone safe.

