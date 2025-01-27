Inventhelp Inventor Develops Aid For Applying Lotions & Rubs (SGM-391)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an aid for applying lotions, medicinal rubs and other products to the back or buttocks," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the SMOOTH & SOOTHE. My design increases comfort and reduces strain for the user."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient method of applying moisturizing lotions, medicinal rubs, etc. In doing so, it would allow the user to apply the rub or lotion to the back of the body including the buttocks without asking for assistance. It also reduces hassle, strain, greasy hands and mess. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone including the elderly, disabled, and individuals with mobility issues. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-391, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

