(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Accusing Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Dalit", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Monday that the former Delhi Chief should go to Punjab and bow down and apologise for the desecration of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sthal and resign from his post of the legislator and AAP's national convenor.

Kejriwal should quit over Ambedkar statue desecration in Punjab: BJP

BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said, "In front of the station, a person tries to break the statue of Baba Saheb with a hammer, the police remain missing which clearly shows that the role of the administration in this matter is suspicious."

Referring to the incident in Amritsar on Sunday, Patra said what kind of conspiracy is Arvind Kejriwal hatching that Ambedkar's statue was broken under the nose of his party's administration and government and till now all the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party are silent on it.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Yogendra Chandolia were also present at the press conference to expose the "anti-Dalit" face of Kejriwal.

The BJP leaders said that a person tried to break the 33-foot-high statue of B.R. Ambedkar installed in front of the police station at a busy crossroad in Amritsar in Punjab by hitting it with a hammer and the AAP government and the police remained mere spectators.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and the party's state media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor were also present at the press conference.

Patra said that what happened in Amritsar when the country was celebrating the 76th Republic Day is heart-wrenching.

He said that only a traitor can dare to break the tallest statue of B.R. Ambedkar which is installed at the main square of Amritsar.

He said this is not the first time that Kejriwal has insulted Dalits.

Kejriwal talked about making a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister as soon as the government was formed in Punjab but did not do so.

Patra added that if a corrupt person on bail like Kejriwal likens himself to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, it is a matter of disrespect for the country.