Cox Automotive Presents Diane Maher With 2025 Barbara Cox Woman Of The Year Award

"Recognizing and celebrating remarkable women leaders in the automotive is deeply rooted in our values at Cox Automotive," said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "Barbara Cox, the namesake of this award, was a true pioneer – an entrepreneur, philanthropist and advocate for women in business. Diane Maher embodies that same spirit. Her success in leading DP Fox Ventures and Fox Motors, her unwavering commitment to improving her community, and her example of hard work and humility inspire us all, especially women aspiring to leadership in this industry."

The honor was presented during the Northwood Dealer Education Awards on Jan. 25, 2025, at the NADA Show. Along with the prestigious recognition, Maher will designate a $10,000 donation to the charity of her choice. Furthermore, Cox Automotive will award a $10,000 scholarship to Brooke Englehardt, a junior at Northwood University , home to the nation's leading Automotive Marketing and Management program .

"Barbara Cox was not just ahead of her time – she was a trailblazer whose passion for cars, business, family, and community continues to inspire countless others, including me," said Maher. "Like Barbara, I have always believed in making an impact through my passions. These donations continue Barbara's legacy by providing financial support and encouragement to Brooke at Northwood and supporting a charity that is important to my community – One Starfish Foundation. These enduring gifts reflect her ideals and remind us all of the power of a life well lived. Cheers to Barbara Cox, her family, and the lasting impact they continue to make in our industry!"

A Visionary Leader with a Legacy of Excellence

Maher oversees operations at 43 locations and 51 brands at Fox Motors, a division of DP Fox Ventures LLC, a diversified management company with interests in transportation, sports and entertainment, fashion and retail, resort management and real estate. With a workforce of 2,175 under her leadership, Maher has played a key role in shaping her organization's growth.

Joining DP Fox as vice president of Finance in 1993, she oversaw the acquisition of all Fox Motors dealerships since 2000. Before her role at DP Fox, Maher built a strong financial foundation at Deloitte & Touche LLP as an audit manager and consultant.

Her expertise extends beyond professional accomplishments. Maher founded the One StarFish Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to dismantling stigma and providing resources for individuals impacted by mental illness, homelessness and incarceration. She also lends her leadership to boards such as Our Daily Bread Ministries and the West Michigan Policy Forum.

Maher, a certified public accountant since 1987 and a Ferris State University graduate, has impacted both the automotive sector and her local community in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DP Fox Ventures and Fox Motors

DP Fox Ventures LLC, home to Fox Motors, represents an extensive portfolio across multiple industries. Fox Motors stands out as a retail automotive leader recognized for innovation and growth. With over three decades of leadership at Fox Motors, Maher's strategic insights have driven lasting success for both the organization and its employees.

Northwood University Student Receives $10,000 2024-2025 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship

In addition to presenting the award to Maher, Cox Automotive will also award the 2024-2025 Barbara Cox Memorial Scholarship of $10,000 to Brooke Engelhardt, a marketing major from Saline, Michigan, on behalf of the honoree. Engelhardt is currently in her junior year and served as the chief marketing officer for the 2024 Northwood University International Auto Show. Furthermore, she is recognized as one of Northwood's Fresh Air ambassadors, a role that highlights her embodiment of the university's values, which include freedom, respect, empathy, spirituality, honesty, achievement, integrity and responsibility.

Learn more about the Barbara Cox Woman of the Year Award:

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue.

