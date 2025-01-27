Food Packaging Equipment Eyes $28.92 Billion Revenue Opportunity By 2030: Global And Country-Level Market Analysis By Equipment And Application

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Equipment, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food packaging equipment market size is estimated to surpass USD 28.92 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. Growing demand for convenient, packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food products is favoring the packaging industry, especially in emerging regions like Asia Pacific. This factor is anticipated to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.



Food Packaging Equipment Market Report: Highlights



The form-fill-seal (FFS) machines segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 28.1% in 2024.

The bakery and confectionery segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 24.5% in 2024, driven by the rising demand for packaged baked goods, which are favored for their convenience and extended shelf life.

The dairy products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, owing to the increasing consumption of processed dairy items, such as cheese, yogurt, and milk. The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.9% in 2024.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes