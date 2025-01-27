In-Store Marketplace (ISM) Debuts As Global Pioneer In Unified Retail Media Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New enterprise simplifies digital in-store advertising through integrated, global solution

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Store Marketplace (ISM), the retail industry's first centralized platform for digital in-store integration, today introduces its enterprise solution amid explosive growth in retail media networks, projected to reach $176 billion by 2028 . The platform streamlines how retailers, brands and solution providers activate and manage their in-store advertising campaigns, addressing a critical need for standardization in the rapidly expanding market.

While retailers are eager to capitalize on in-store digital advertising - which can deliver profit margins of 70-90% compared to traditional retail margins of the low single digits - implementation has remained complex and fragmented. Nearly 70% of retail media network buyers cite complexity in the buying process as their biggest obstacle to digital in-store investment growth, according to a 2023 Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) study . ISM's platform eliminates these barriers by providing a single integration point that connects merchants with their preferred solution providers (both audio and screens), standardizing the process of launching and measuring in-store media programs.

"The retail media industry has been waiting for a solution that bridges the gap between opportunity and execution," said Brent Oakley , EVP and President of ISM. "Until now, merchants have faced unnecessary complexity while developing a standardized plan for in-store media programs, forcing them to choose between revenue potential and operational efficiency. Our platform eliminates this trade-off, enabling retailers to easily transform their physical stores into powerful digital marketing channels."

New research from ISM's inaugural In-Store Readiness Report provides deeper insight into the current state of in-store media integration and innovation. The comprehensive study, which analyzed nine verticals across the retail media ecosystem, found that all evaluated sectors, including grocery, drug and home improvement, require significant advancement across key areas including in-store experience, infrastructure, monetization and measurement capabilities. This finding signals a clear market need for standardized solutions that can scale globally, as retailers work to enhance their digital advertising capabilities at the point of purchase.

"The next phase of retail media growth demands seamless integration and scaling capabilities. ISM brings a unique understanding of both retail operations and media monetization to the table," said Bobby Watts , SVP Executive Lead AD Retail Media at Ahold Delhaize USA. "Their enterprise platform provides the control and flexibility we need to expand our in-store media offerings while maintaining focus on what matters most - delivering value to customers and brand partners."

At launch, ISM's enterprise platform is already transforming how retailers approach in-store media, offering standardized integration with existing retail technology, unified inventory access and streamlined campaign management through programmatic, self-service or managed services. The company debuts with an established presence in strategic global markets across the United States, Europe, Australia and APAC, positioning ISM at the forefront of retail media's next evolution.

ISM's market entry is led by Oakley, a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of innovation in retail technology and media. As the original co-founder of Vibenomics, Oakley successfully built and scaled a nationwide retail media network, bringing deep expertise in both retail operations and advertising technology to ISM's mission of transforming the in-store media landscape.

About ISM

In-Store Marketplace (ISM) is the retail industry's first centralized platform standardizing and unifying digital in-store media. Our enterprise solution launches today with a single point of integration for Retail Media Networks, Retail Media Platforms, In-Store Solution Providers and DSPs, simplifying access to diverse in-store media inventory globally. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, ISM enables retailers and solution providers to efficiently implement, manage, and measure in-store advertising campaigns worldwide, with additional integrations to be announced in the future. One solution. Infinite connections. To learn more, visit .

