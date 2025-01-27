Secretary Rubio's Call With New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Peters
Date
1/27/2025 8:51:47 AM
Secretary Rubio’s Call with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Peters
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters today. The Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strong U.S.-New Zealand partnership and its importance in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed efforts to enhance security cooperation, address regional challenges, and support the Pacific Islands. The Secretary praised New Zealand’s commitment to defending our shared values and its proactive stance in aligning with like-minded partners to address these challenges.
MENAFN27012025004514009831ID1109133377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.