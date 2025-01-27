Secretary Rubio’s Call with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Peters

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters today. The Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strong U.S.-New Zealand partnership and its importance in promoting security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. They discussed efforts to enhance security cooperation, address regional challenges, and support the Pacific Islands. The Secretary praised New Zealand’s commitment to defending our shared values and its proactive stance in aligning with like-minded partners to address these challenges.