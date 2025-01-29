In Her New Book Mamata Banerjee Blames Congress For BJP’S Success In 2024 LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) In her new book, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee has squarely blamed for the BJP's return to power at the Centre for the third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A total of three new penned by the Chief Minister were released on the first day of the Kolkata International Fair on Tuesday afternoon and one of the three books titled 'Banglar Nirbachon o Amra (Bengal and us)', she has made an analysis of the results of the 2024 general elections.

As per her observations in the book, despite wholehearted attempts by the Trinamool Congress, the opposition INDIA bloc was unable to gain electoral success because of the failure on the part of Congress.

“We earnestly wanted a strong opposition bloc against BJP at the national level combining all anti-BJP forces. Since the beginning, we had insisted on a common minimum programme and common manifesto. The name of the opposition bloc too was my proposal. Congress was offered the chair of the leader of the national bloc. But despite that, there was neither a common minimum programme nor any common manifesto. The bloc constituents contested between themselves. This helped BJP to regain power even without gaining a majority,” Chief Minister wrote in her book.

She has also claimed in the book that the number of seats that Congress had won in the last Lok Sabha elections was because of the backing of the other allies in the INDIA bloc.

On the West Bengal-specific election aspect, the Chief Minister had claimed that although in the state Congress had a seat-sharing arrangement with CPI(M)-led Left Front, in reality, it was a bigger anti-Trinamool Congress arrangement with clandestine understanding with BJP.

According to her, the Trinamool Congress' electoral success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was because of the spontaneous public support inspired by the different developmental activities undertaken by her government.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress improved its tally to 29 from 22 in 2019. On the other hand, BJP's tally declined to 12 from 18 in 2019. Congress managed to win from one seat, while CPI(M)-led Left Front ended with zero.