Trump Launches Onslaught Against Leftwing Regimes Of Latin America

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

By Nitya Chakraborty

The U.S. President Donald has intensified his against the left wing regimes of Latin America as a part of the MAGA programme to weaken the Left in the region and bolster the far right forces which have been emboldened as a result of the coming of the Trump for the second time.

In the first eight days after inauguration on January 20, the U.S. administration's executive orders have hit three countries Cuba, Mexico and Colombia. The other left regimes like Venezuela, Bolivia, Honduras may face attacks from the Trump 2.0 Regime shortly.

The earlier Democratic president Joe Biden at the fag end of his tenure withdrew the name of Cuba from the list of terrorist states under American administration. This was welcomed by Cuba as it enabled the Communist nation to get some facilities from the U.S. and opened the prospects for the follow up actions like the withdrawal of the economic blockade by the USA. But soon after taking over power, President Trump cancelled the Biden directive and reinstated the earlier U.S. directive of including Cuba in the list of terrorist states. This has dashed all hopes of Cuba getting out of economic blockade in future.

As regards Mexico which is run by the left wing coalition Morena, Trump issued order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Already Google has started implementing it in its maps. But Mexico has the powers to fight for it in international agencies including the United Nations to challenge the unilateral change of name by President Trump. More serious for Mexico is the order imposing 25 per cent tariff on Mexican exports to USA with effect from February 1. Further, U.S. has largest number of undocumented Mexican people working in USA. These people will be sent back to Mexico. The process has already started.

Colombia elected a leftwing government only in the last national elections. Till then, it was a protégé of USA. The American companies are very angry with the President Gustavo Petro for his policies of encouraging the public sector and the domestic companies in core sectors of the economy restricting the operations of the multinational companies. The U.S. has also a large number of undocumented Colombian labour. Immediately, those were deported as criminals to Colombia which was strongly objected by the Colombian President. There was a big confrontation between the two Presidents.

See also A Pro-Pakistan Wave Is Sweeping Bangladesh Under The Interim Govt Of Dr. Mohammad Yunus

Colombia finally backed down from a looming trade war with the United States hours after US President Donald Trump threatened Bogota with tariffs and visa restrictions for turning away US military aircraft carrying deported migrants. The climbdown late on Sunday came after Colombian President Gustavo Petro had announced retaliatory tariffs on US imports and insisted he would not accept migrants who were not treated with“dignity and respect”. In a late-night news conference, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said officials had“overcome the impasse” and would accept citizens deported from the US.

A White House statement said Colombia had agreed to all of Trump's terms, including“unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay”. Washington and Bogota had been poised for a damaging trade war after Trump announced he would hit Colombian imports with a 25 percent“emergency” tariff, rising to a 50 percent tariff from next week, in response to Petro's refusal to accept the deportation flights.