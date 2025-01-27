GEN Korean BBQ Opens First New Jersey Location And Expands To Third Florida Location In Orlando

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEN Brings Authentic Korean Barbecue with a Modern Twist to Two Key Markets, Tapping into Geographic Hubs of Food Enthusiasts and Diverse Diners

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ , a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature“grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of two new locations – Edison, New Jersey and Orlando, Florida.

“We are pleased our national expansion plans are progressing as we work to open new restaurants during the first quarter of 2025,” said David Kim, Chief Executive Officer of GEN.“Expanding into New Jersey and opening a GEN location in a new Florida market ensures we are reaching more audiences that appreciate our Korean barbecue experience. We see great potential in the New Jersey and Florida markets and want to continue building momentum across key states.”

Edison, New Jersey, known for its cultural richness and robust culinary scene, offers an ideal setting to introduce GEN's signature“grill at your table” concept. The move aligns with GEN's strategy to expand into key markets where food enthusiasts and families seek authentic, high-quality dining experiences with a modern twist.

Orlando's thriving culinary landscape, bolstered by its diverse population and status as a global tourist destination, makes it an ideal market for GEN. With millions of visitors and locals seeking unique dining experiences, the new location aims to cater to food enthusiasts looking for authentic Korean barbecue with a modern twist.

GEN Korean BBQ in Edison, New Jersey is located in the Festival Plaza, 1763 State Route 27, Edison, NJ, 08817 and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

GEN Korean BBQ in Orlando, Florida, is located in the Waterford Lakes Town Center, 525 N Alafaya Trail, Unit K05, Orlando, FL 32828, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit: .

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​ GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...

Media Relations Contact:

Zach Kadletz and Jade Bolton

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...