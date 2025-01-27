Kratos Unmanned Systems Demonstrates Leader Follower Platooning Technology In Quebec's Forestry Sector In A Timber Hauling Operation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driverless Vehicle Initiative Focused on Mitigating Driver Shortages, Improving Safety Protocols, Boosting Rural Economic Vitality, and Contributing to the Development of a Regulatory Framework for Autonomous Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a company in the defense, national security and global markets, announced that Kratos Unmanned Systems Division successfully executed a multi-week demonstration of its self-driving truck platooning system with FPInnovations, a Canadian research and technology organization that assesses, adapts and delivers solutions to Canada's forest industry's total value chain.

The Kratos developed self-driving system“kit”, which enables vehicles to be capable of autonomous driving, was deployed for evaluation in forestry operations in northern Québec, Canada. Deployment of this technology is intended to mitigate driver shortages, improve safety protocols, boost rural economic vitality, and contribute to the development of a regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles. The automated platooning technology performed exceptionally well in the challenging forestry environment and hauled both unloaded and loaded timber trailers. The Kratos system demonstrated precision navigation in automated platooning mode along complex off-pavement roadways with degraded access to GPS, steep grades, severe visibility-limiting dust, sub-freezing temperatures, rain, and under variable day/night/twilight lighting conditions.







Trucks operating in automated platooning mode with a human-driven lead truck paired to a driverless follower hauling timber along forestry supply chain routes in Québec Canada

The Kratos platoon deployment featured two class-8 tractor-trailers, with one human-driven Leader truck collecting navigation data along the way and transmitting the data to one self-driving Follower truck. Both trucks were retrofitted with Kratos automated driving systems, enabling the Follower to follow the Leader's navigation data with only a Safety Rider onboard for this initial testing/demonstration. The human driver in the Leader truck plays a critical role optimizing performance of the driverless follower by adjusting vehicle speeds, gaps, and maneuvers to adapt to rapidly changing environmental or operational conditions. This human-in-the-loop decision-maker provides added safety and deployment flexibility by enhancing navigation performance of the driverless vehicle versus relying solely on complex and often unpredictable AI and Machine Learning algorithms, as employed by other systems. The combination of a human-driven Leader and a driverless Follower, powered by advanced sensors, navigation, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication, and automated systems, has proven to be an effective driverless truck deployment model across multiple industries.

Maynard Factor, Vice President of Business Development for the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said,“The successful deployment of our self-driving truck platooning technology in the Canadian forestry industry demonstrates the ability of the system to navigate complex situations in challenging environments. This is a game-changing effective and viable solution for maintaining critical business continuity even under the current driver shortage situation. By pairing a human-driven leader truck with a driverless follower, we've developed a flexible deployment model that prioritizes both safety and productivity. The human driver of the Leader can adjust driving behavior in real-time as needed to optimize performance of the self-driving Follower to navigate complex edge- and corner-case situations safely. We are driving innovation for our clients by leveraging a unique deployment model using field-proven technology to offer real solutions for ensured supply chain reliability.”







Trucks being loaded to 80,000 lbs in preparation for deployment along forestry routes transporting timber to the sawmill.

Regulatory agencies, trucking contractors, and industry stakeholders were welcomed to evaluate the technology and ride along in Leader and Follower vehicles to see first-hand how the system performed on the forest roads within the operational environment. Feedback was very positive, with many highlighting the system's performance and potential to support forestry and other industries across Canada. Discussions regarding follow-on deployment opportunities are already underway, reflecting strong interest and confidence in the capability of the Kratos platooning technology.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos President and CEO, said,“Kratos Unmanned Ground Systems business is just one of several dual commercial and National Security technology use examples in our company, where we leverage our research, development, innovation, and production resources to combine capabilities, reduce cost and multiply value for our DoD and commercial customers. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and better is the enemy of good enough; we are ready to field and deliver value today, as demonstrated with our Quebec initiative.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.



