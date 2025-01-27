Bihar: Lalan Singh Hits Back At Tejashwi Yadav Over Mokama Firing Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) The tension in Bihar has escalated following the Mokama firing incident involving supporters of former MLA Anant Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang.

While the opposition, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, has criticised the for allegedly protecting criminals, NDA leaders, including Union and JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, have come to the defence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the government's role in the incident, accusing it of shielding criminals, and even hinted at Lalan Singh's alleged involvement.

Responding to these allegations, an agitated Lalan Singh dismissed the claims.“Who is linking my name to the Mokama firing incident? We do not answer these baseless statements by the opposition. Tejashwi Yadav should focus on his work,” he remarked.

Lalan Singh further defended Nitish Kumar, rejecting claims by Tejashwi that the Chief Minister is "tired" after ruling Bihar for over two decades.

"Nitish Kumar is a workaholic. Even after 20 years of governance, he continues to visit districts. These opposition leaders are simply making up stories. Tejashwi can keep talking; the public has already rejected him," he said.

The opposition has also raised questions about Anant Singh's release from jail in the earlier case of the arms act.

In a counterattack, Lalan Singh questioned RJD's decision to give Anant Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, a ticket to contest the Mokama by-election, which she won on an RJD ticket.

Singh reminded Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD's past under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's leadership, accusing the party of hypocrisy in raising issues about Anant Singh now.

Earlier, Tejashwi alleged that the government is complicit in shielding criminals.

“Crime has become a habit in this government. Corruption has become a courtesy. The Chief Minister remains silent, and criminals are openly giving interviews to the media. Nitish Kumar has used his authority to release two criminals from jail and even visits their homes,” Tejashwi claimed earlier.

On January 24, when Anant Singh surrendered before the Barh Sub-Divisional Court. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days and is currently lodged in Beur jail.