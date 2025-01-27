Etihad Credit Insurance hosts a workshop for companies selected to join Xport Xponential initiative

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) January 27, 2025: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, hosted a training workshop for the companies selected to join its strategic initiative, Xport Xponential. Held at the iconic Museum of the Future, the event follows the recent announcement of the selected companies participating in this initiative.



The workshop witnessed the participation and attendance of local and international entities, including the initiative’s 19 federal and financial partners, as well as the selected companies that have now become part of the program, with the aim of providing essential insights and tools to support their export journey. The workshop was also attended by relevant government representatives, a distinguished lineup of experts and stakeholders, and media representatives.



The workshop commenced with opening remarks from H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, during which she underlined how the Xport Xponential initiative seeks to create new opportunities for export, re-export, and foreign trade activities, positioning the UAE as a key player in global markets, and empowering local manufacturers and exporters to strengthen their growth. H.E. Al Mazrouei also highlighted the initiative’s key offerings, such as a comprehensive suite of credit and financing solutions, in partnership with strategic partners from the public and private sectors, along with advisory support and access to a vast database, facilitating partnerships with potential buyers and importers worldwide.



In her remarks, Her Excellency noted that the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE’s national development strategies serve as roadmap for the Xport Xponential initiative. The initiative's goals, she noted, align with the economic objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to raise the GDP to AED 3 trillion, increase non-oil exports to AED 800 billion, and raise the value of the foreign trade to AED 4 trillion within the next decade. H.E. Al Mazrouei concluded by reiterating ECI's steadfast commitment to raising the competitiveness of domestic non-oil goods, which will help diversify the UAE economy and strengthen its competitive edge at both regional and global levels.



As the workshop progressed, Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Managing Partner, Gov Campus, Author, and Professor (Hult International Business School), spoke about the growth trajectory of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE. Followed by a presentation from Mahesh Kumar, Vice President of Trade Finance at Emirates Development Bank (EDB), who delivered a session titled, ‘Trade And Working Capital Products - Value Proposition.’



During a virtual session, Haitham Al Khazaleh, Head Middle East and Africa, Director Public Sector Solutions at Swiss Re Management Ltd., highlighted the role of re-insurance supporting Export Credit Agencies. This was followed by a session on risk assessment of key export markets, during which Robert Besseling, CEO and Founder of PANGEA-RISK, shared insights on the Export Opportunity for the UAE.



The sessions proceeded with Andreas Klasen, Strategy Advisor and Professor of International Business at Oxford HRA, addressing the audience about the importance of empowering global trade, and the role of ECAs in sustainable export growth.



Shaima Alaydarous, Director of Negotiations and International Organizations Department at the Ministry of Economy, led a strategic discussion about the importance of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in supporting exporters and importers in the UAE market, as well as strengthening the UAE's trade relations with key regional and global markets. Meanwhile, Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organizations at the Ministry of Finance, pointed out the significance of Bilateral Investment Treaties, followed by a session on the legal aspects of trade, where Michael Morris, Partner at Clyde and Co. and Rebekah Jones, Senior Associate at Clyde and Co. discussed the legal challenges affecting international trade. In addition, Christopher Hanning, Head of Trade Asset Distribution at DP World Trade Finance, led a session titled ‘Bridging the Trade Finance Gap the DP World Way,’ followed by closing remarks from H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei to conclude the workshop.







MENAFN27012025003685011158ID1109132954